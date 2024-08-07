Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Aerial view of London as further far-right riots expected

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 07 August 2024 20:25
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch a live view of aerials over London as police brace for possible further far-right violence in England on Wednesday, 7 August.

Officers remain prepared for further unrest as they monitor reports of at least 100 possible gatherings amid threats against immigration law specialists across the country.

Hundreds of people have been arrested over the violence following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport.

Rioting followed the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the NPCC lead for public order, said that police and the CPS would be seeking to minimise the number of suspects released on bail, as a deterrent to further rioting, and that even defendants with no previous convictions had already been remanded in custody after a first appearance in court.

Police are also expecting more than 30 counter protests on Wednesday, with 6,000 riot officers prepared.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in