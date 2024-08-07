Watch live: Aerial view of London as further far-right riots expected

Support truly

Watch a live view of aerials over London as police brace for possible further far-right violence in England on Wednesday, 7 August.

Officers remain prepared for further unrest as they monitor reports of at least 100 possible gatherings amid threats against immigration law specialists across the country.

Hundreds of people have been arrested over the violence following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport.

Rioting followed the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the NPCC lead for public order, said that police and the CPS would be seeking to minimise the number of suspects released on bail, as a deterrent to further rioting, and that even defendants with no previous convictions had already been remanded in custody after a first appearance in court.

Police are also expecting more than 30 counter protests on Wednesday, with 6,000 riot officers prepared.