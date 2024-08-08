Support truly

Police investigating the riots in Merseyside have issued pictures of 14 people they are seeking to trace who they believe may be able to assist their probe into the disorder which broke out last week.

More than 50 police officers were injured and a mosque was targeted in Southport last Tuesday as lies and disinformation about the suspect in a fatal knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class fuelled riots which spread across England.

Some 42 people have been arrested, 15 charged and three jailed over the disorder which broke out last Tuesday in Southport as a vigil for the three young girls killed in the knife attack later turned violent, with police blaming far-right agitators who were not part of the community in Southport.

( Merseyside Police )

Merseyside Police have now issued CCTV images of 14 people who they believe may have information to help with the investigation into disorder, which also broke out in Liverpool over the weekend.

Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said: “It is vital that these people make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they can assist our ongoing investigations.

“The communities of Southport and beyond were disgusted by the violence and damage caused last week and at the weekend.

“We are still working our way through information, images and footage as it comes in and we’ll continue to take action to arrest, charge and put before the courts anyone identified.

“We have so far seen 42 people arrested, 15 charged and three jailed. There will be more in the coming days, and many people who are sitting comfortably will soon be getting a knock on their door.

“And you will see in coming days, the courts will act as swiftly as possible to jail those people who bring violence, racism and hatred into our communities.

“To anyone intent on coming to Merseyside in the future I have the same message: we will find you, and we will put you before the courts.”

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on 30 July ( Getty )

While the riots escalated over the weekend across England, with two hotels housing asylum-seekers targeted by mobs, rumoured violence on Wednesday night failed to materialise as anti-fascist protesters turned out in force.

The total number of people charged over the unrest in England and in Northern Ireland has now reached more than 140, the Crown Prosecution Service said, as police chiefs continued to warn rioters they could “expect a knock at the door”.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said it expects that number to rise “significantly” in the coming days, as officers looked to make further arrests.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, contact us @MerpolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 24000663787.