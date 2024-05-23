Rishi isn’t alone: Why British men can never look cool in the rain

Was it still raining? Rishi hadn’t noticed. The PM was having his Andie MacDowell moment outside No 10 yesterday, announcing the snap election date and, as the heavens opened and rain splashed all over the lapels of his immaculately tailored suit, dewed up his skin and wetted his slick hair, telling his people how he’d “never been prouder to have been British”.

There being, of course, nothing more quintessentially, definitively British than a man standing in a spring downpour, facing the world, and soldiering on against the elements.

Watching it, one did wonder, though… perhaps someone – deputy Oliver Dowden, say – could’ve stood by Rishi with a Tory-merch umbrella? Or maybe his staff looked at the forecast and figured that a man as slim and slight as Rishi could simply stand in between the raindrops’ trajectory and avoid any dampness by remaining stately and stationary.