Rishi Sunak has finally announced that the general election will be on 4 July, but why did he settle for that date?

The practical reason for his decision comes from election law and the parliamentary timetable. Parliament needs to be dissolved 25 working days before the date of an election, which means options were running out for a summer election.

By calling an election on 4 July, next week’s planned recess will be cancelled, giving parliament a “wash-up week” to complete its remaining business by Thursday. Parliament can then be dissolved in time for a 4 July election. So, the prime minister could not have held the election any sooner.