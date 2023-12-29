Heartfelt tributes paid to three men who died after 4x4 ‘swept away’ in River Esk

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to three men who died when their 4x4 vehicle was “swept away” in the River Esk as they attempted to cross the water.

Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the river near Glaisdale on Thursday.

On Friday, after the car was removed from the water flowers were laid on the bank in memory of the three men.

And later in the evening, North Yorkshire Police named the three victims and issued tributes from family and friends.

Mr Daddy’s family described him as “a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend”.

They said the 28-year-old from Hull was “always helping others” and enjoyed 4×4, green laning, scouting and outdoor activities as well as being a “passionate Hull FC supporter” with a big circle of friends.

The three men were believed to be part of an off-road club (PA)

They added: “He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family.”

Mr Forbes, 70, from east Yorkshire was said to be “a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends”.

Mr Hibbins, 59, from York, “will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues”, a tribute from his loved ones said.

It’s believed the three men were part of an off-road club, and had been attempting to cross a ford at the river.

Chris Ford, a firewood salesman, tried to rescue the vehicle after receiving a call for assistance shortly after it entered the water.

The vehicle being recovered from the River Resk (PA)

He said: “I went down with my tractor. There was a couple of vehicles – one parked up. You couldn’t see the (other) vehicle. It was 3ft beneath the water.”

Another man who attempted to help those in the 4×4 was pulled to safety from the river and has received medical treatment.

Two other locals, Rosie and Andrew Dale, said they were with Mr Ford when he got the call to help and had seen several 4x4 vehicles pass their home towards the ford shortly before the incident.

The tragedy occurred as Storm Gerrit caused flooding and travel chaos across the country throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Thousands of homes have lost power across Wales and Scotland, while a number of flood alerts have been issues for Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We ask that you respect the families’ privacy at this extremely difficult time, and allow them time to grieve.”