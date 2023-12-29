4×4 recovered from River Esk where three men died after being ‘swept away’

A 4×4 has been recovered from the River Esk, where three men died after being “swept away” as they attempted to cross.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and a helicopter attended a location on the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday 28 December.

The 4×4 was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm and three men found inside had died, North Yorkshire Police said.

A man who tried to save the trio trapped in the submerged vehicle said they were “swept away”.

The incident came as Storm Gerrit caused flooding and travel chaos across the country throughout Wednesday and Thursday.