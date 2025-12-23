Who’s on King Charles’ Christmas guest list - and who is not
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly not been invited this year
Christmas for the Royal family is always a grand celebration, with King Charles hosting the biggest ever family event at his Sandringham estate last year.
Yet with the ongoing controversy surrounding his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, some members have reportedly been left off the guest list this year, or are choosing not attend.
The former prince and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will reportedly not be attending the festivities for a second successive year after he was stripped of his titles amid continued reporting of his connections to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied any wrong-doing.
The divorced couple will spend one final Christmas at their Royal Lodge residence in Windsor before they are expected to leave next year, after questions were asked on the peppercorn-rate tenancy agreement.
Meanwhile, their daughter Princess Beatrice has reportedly decided to spend Christmas overseas on a skiing trip with her husband, children and friend. A friend of hers, as reported by The Sun said: “Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents.”
Her sister, Princess Eugenie faces a similar predicament and it is unconfirmed whether she will accept the King’s offer to attend Sandringham.
But both princesses did attend the Royal Family’s early Christmas party held at Buckingham Palace last week without their parents.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also likely to miss out on the Royals’ Christmas Day celebrations for the seventh year in a row,.
However even with the absences, the guest list is still set to be full of names after the late Queen Elizabeth relaxed the rules that forbid non-family members from attending.
Who is included on the guest list?
- King Charles
- Queen Camilla
- William, Prince of Wales
- Kate, Princess of Wales
- Prince George
- Princess Charlotte
- Prince Louis
- Princess Anne
- Sir Tim Laurence
- Peter Philips
- Harriet Sperling
- Savannah Phillips
- Isla Philips
- Zara Tindall
- Mike Tindall
- Mia Tindall
- Lena Tindall
- Lucas Tindall
- Prince Edward
- Duchess of Edinburgh
- Lady Louise Windsor
- James, Earl of Wessex
- Tom Parker-Bowles
- Lola Parker-Bowles
- Freddy Parker-Bowles
- Laure Lopes
- Harry Lopes
- Eliza Lopes
- Gus Lopes
- Louis Lopes
- Annabel Elliot
- Lady Sarah Chatto
- Daniel Chatto
- Arthur Chatto
- Samuel Chatto
- Eleanor Ekserdijan
- David Armstrong-Jones
- Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones
- Charles Armstrong-Jones
Who is not on the guest list or not expected to attend?
- Prince Harry
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
- Prince Archie
- Princess Lillibet
- Andrew-Mountbatten-Windsor
- Sarah Ferguson
- Princess Beatrice
- Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks