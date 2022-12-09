Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas as strikes delay deliveries

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of Royal Mail workers gathered on Friday for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

The area outside parliament was lined with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally.

CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect.

“Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks,” said Mr Ward.

“But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.”

Members of the CWU are planning more strikes in December, including on Christmas Eve. The next will take place on Sunday 11 December. The public has been advised to plan ahead when sending packages for Christmas.

It comes amid a winter of strike action in the UK, including walkouts planned by nurses, ambulance staff, rail workers and Border Force officers.

What are the last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas?

Royal Mail has urged customers to allow plenty of time for posting, and to send Christmas gifts early, particularly any international deliveries, amid the rolling strike action.

Here are the last post dates before Christmas this year:

Wedesday 7 December – Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Monday 12 December – 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48

Friday 16 December – 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48

Monday 19 December – Royal Mail Tracked 2

Wednesday 21 December – Special Delivery Guaranteed

What are the remaining national strike action dates?

The CWU has said their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will strike on Sunday 11 December, Wednesday 14 December, Thursday 15 December, Friday 23 December and Saturday 24 December 2022.

What services will Royal Mail offer on strike days?

Deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked 24 parcels as possible

Prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible

No letter deliveries (with the exception of Special Delivery) or Door to Door mail

Customer handovers of Door to Door contracts at Walk Bundling Centres will not be accepted

What you can do: