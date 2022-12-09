Jump to content

Rail strikes could go on ‘indefinitely’, warns union boss Mick Lynch

Demand for driver-only operation of trains ‘could block any resolution of dispute’

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Thursday 08 December 2022 19:29
Mick Lynch defends further Christmas strikes after Network Rail ‘detrimental offer’

The current wave of rail strikes could go on “indefinitely” unless ministers back down on their demand for driver-only operation of trains, the head of the RMT union has warned.

Mick Lynch said that progress towards agreement in the dispute over pay and conditions was scuppered last weekend by orders from Whitehall for employers to include the demand, which unions had already indicated they would never accept.

He also accused ministers of deliberately seeking to force industrial action over the sensitive Christmas period in order to break public support for strikes.

