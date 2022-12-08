✕ Close Rishi Sunak says government's pay offers 'reasonable' despite strikes

Christmas party cancellations have hit “near Covid” levels as UK hospitality bosses say 30 per cent of bookings have been called off due to strikes.

The upcoming rail strikes will also knock out £1.5bn from revenues, as reported by Bloomberg.

It comes as home secretary Suella Braverman warned Britons to “think carefully” before going ahead with plans to travel abroad this Christmas.

Ms Braverman said planned strikes by Border Force officials will “undeniably” cause serious disruption to hundreds of thousands of travellers hoping to use ports and airports.

Ms Braverman told the BBC: “If they go ahead with those strikes, there will be undeniable serious disruption caused to many thousands of people who have holiday plans.

“I really want to urge people who have got plans to travel abroad to think carefully about their plans because they may well be impacted.”

The PCS union on Wednesday announced eight days of industrial action which will see Border Force personnel down tools from 23-26 December and again from 28-31 December.