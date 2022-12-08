Strike news – live: Christmas party cancellations ‘near Covid levels’ amid December walkouts
Passengers warned to ‘think carefully’ before flying out this winter
Christmas party cancellations have hit “near Covid” levels as UK hospitality bosses say 30 per cent of bookings have been called off due to strikes.
The upcoming rail strikes will also knock out £1.5bn from revenues, as reported by Bloomberg.
It comes as home secretary Suella Braverman warned Britons to “think carefully” before going ahead with plans to travel abroad this Christmas.
Ms Braverman said planned strikes by Border Force officials will “undeniably” cause serious disruption to hundreds of thousands of travellers hoping to use ports and airports.
Ms Braverman told the BBC: “If they go ahead with those strikes, there will be undeniable serious disruption caused to many thousands of people who have holiday plans.
“I really want to urge people who have got plans to travel abroad to think carefully about their plans because they may well be impacted.”
The PCS union on Wednesday announced eight days of industrial action which will see Border Force personnel down tools from 23-26 December and again from 28-31 December.
Sturgeon should intervene in teachers pay row, minister says
Teachers need a “peacemaker” to prevent further strike action with Nicola Sturgeon urged to intervene to facilitate an improved pay offer, trade unions have said.
A pay offer which prioritises salary increases of up to 6.85% for the lowest paid teachers and a 5% rise for the highest paid, was rejected by unions.
NASUWT Scotland and the Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) continued their second day of strike action on Thursday, following mass school closures on November 24 when the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) went on strike over pay.
Speaking during a rally organised by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) on Thursday, Seamus Searson, general secretary of the SSTA, said teachers were willing to go on strike again in the new year if a reasonable offer was not made.
He told the PA news agency: “We need a resolution; it doesn’t matter who comes (to the table).
“If the First Minister is willing to come in and talk to us, then the sooner the better. But the offer they have made at the moment is not what we’re after.
“It’s not enough so we do need somebody to come in and be the peacemaker to get this resolved.”
Mr Searson took aim at the Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, as he accused the Scottish Government of “stringing” teachers along.
He said: “Teachers are very angry. They feel they have been messed about. They feel they haven’t been shown proper respect.
“The Government didn’t think teachers would take strike action but teachers have been forced into this because we’re trying to get a pay deal that should have been paid in April.
“The Education Secretary needs to find some money and come to the table to get this situation resolved. At the moment, we just feel that they are stringing us along.”
It was a feeling echoed by Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS, who said: “We’ve spent months now convincing, or seeking to convince, the Education Secretary of the worth of the teachers’ pay claim.”
The union has announced a further 16 days of strike action starting in January, with walk-outs planned in two local authorities each day.
She suggested an intervention from the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, should take place “sooner rather than later”.
A spokesman for the First Minister told journalists on Thursday he was “not aware of any specific” interventions planned by Ms Sturgeon “beyond what we’ve said already”.
“The Education Secretary was saying yesterday we understand the point teachers are making, but equally there needs to be a recognition and an understanding that we’re operating within very tight finances which are already significantly shortened by inflation,” he added.
“We have to be realistic on that basis.”
When asked if teachers’ unions were unrealistic in the calls for a 10% pay increase, the spokesman said the Scottish Government was “sympathetic” to the plight of teachers but that pay offers had to be “affordable” and there was no “bottomless pit of cash”.
Pubs and restaurants expect up to 40 per cent of Christmas party cancellations
Pubs and restaurants are expecting up to 40% of bookings on strike days next week to be cancelled as Christmas party celebrations are disrupted by the UK rail strikes.
Industry bosses have warned that strikes throughout this month are expected to cost hospitality firms around £1.5 billion.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will take part in a series of strike days from Tuesday in a long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
The RMT is due to hold strikes on December 13, 14, 16 and 17, as well as from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 7am on 27 December.
Network Rail has said passengers should only seek to travel “if necessary” on these dates.
Union leaders have continued to blame the Government for “blocking” a deal to end the dispute.
Trade body UKHospitality has warned that the strikes are now leading to a surge in cancelled bookings.
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the industry group, said: “UKHospitality continues to anticipate that the rail strikes throughout December will cost hospitality businesses around £1.5 billion in lost sales and subsequent impacts.
“The most severe impact we’re seeing now is on consumer confidence and the growing cancellations businesses are seeing as a result of the strike.
“Feedback we’re hearing from members is that cancellations were already around 20-30% and with the news of no breakthrough and additional strikes further impacting consumer confidence, we’re expecting that cancellation rate to rise to 35-40%.”
Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award
Health workers in Northern Ireland are to finally receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.
The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.
The majority of health workers will receive at least an additional £1,400 in pay while doctors and dentists will be given a 4.5% salary rise.
The uplifts are set to come into effect before the end of the financial year and will be backdated to April 1 this year.
The separate independent recommendations were made by the NHS Pay Review Body and Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration.
The announcement is unlikely to affect industrial action planned by health workers this winter, as NHS colleagues in Great Britain voted to strike having already received the 2022/23 uplifts.
The lack of a devolved executive at Stormont had prevented the awards being made in Northern Ireland prior to the UK Government intervening last month to pass a budget for Stormont and hand civil servants extra powers.
Former health minister Robin Swann had recommended accepting the recommendations of the pay review body but at the time was unable to implement it in the absence of an executive budget.
Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Finance issued guidance to other departments on approving public sector pay remits for the 2022/23 financial year.
The department said pay awards had to be “affordable” in the context of each department’s allocation under the budget set out by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
Departments are now able to make awards, but some are more advanced in the process than others.
With recommendations of the pay review bodies already received, and the previous minister having accepted them, the Department of Health was in a position to act almost immediately after it was given the authority.
A Department of Health spokesman said: “The Department shares the frustration of all our HSC colleagues in the delays in implementing the pay recommendations for 2022/23.
“While the former minister had accepted the recommendations in full, the lack of a public sector pay policy and budgetary uncertainty prevented any further progress.
“These hurdles have now been cleared for this year and the Department will now move to implement these pay awards as a matter of urgency to ensure colleagues see their pay increase as soon as possible.”
Ignoring proposed tax reforms will let down workers, trade union boss warns
Scottish ministers will continue to let down ordinary workers if they ignore proposed tax reforms in an upcoming budget statement, a trade union boss has warned.
Research from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) said an additional £1.3 billion can be raised if measures like reducing the threshold for the highest tax rate was introduced.
It would see it reduced from £43,663 to £40,000, with other increases to certain council tax bands.
Deputy First Minister, and interim Finance Secretary, John Swinney will set out the budget on December 15.
Hundreds of workers from a raft of trade unions, including the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) and NASUWT who are currently on their second day of strike action, rallied outside the Scottish Parliament ahead of the budget.
Roz Foyer, STUC general secretary, said only a lack of ambition and political will would see ministers opt not to introduce the measures, which she said will help fund local services and provide fair pay deals to workers.
Speaking during the rally, she told the PA news agency that the Scottish Government was fully aware of what is expected of it.
She said: “The reason workers are having to take strike action is because they are scared. They can’t pay their bills and their lives are not sustainable at the moment.
“The politicians have really let us down here in our hour of need. We need them to be on our side.”
She added: “There is absolutely no reason why they can’t take these political decisions and undertake what we’re asking for.
“Everything we’re asking for is affordable if they take the actions that we’ve proposed to them.
“At the end of they day, we know it’s not through lack of ability. If they don’t introduce a budget that redistributes wealth in our economy then it will be through lack of ambition and political will, nothing else.”
The research, carried out by Landman Economic, also suggests about £3.3 billion could be raised in the medium term with the introduction of measures like wealth taxes and council tax replacement by April 2026.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Supporting fair public sector pay settlements continues to be a priority for Scottish Ministers in the face of the cost of living crisis, with more than £700 million extra re-allocated to enhance pay this year.
“The Scottish Government has already delivered the fairest and most progressive tax system in the UK while raising extra revenue to invest in public services and Scotland’s economy.
“Proposals on tax policy for 2023-24 will be published as part of the Scottish Budget on December 15.”
Downing Street says double-digit pay rises would ‘embed inflation'
Downing Street has said giving double-digit pay rises across the public sector would “embed inflation” and be “acting against everyone’s interests”.
The prime minister’s spokesman said: “It is inflation that is our shared enemy and if we were to push ahead with double-digit pay deals across the public sector, at a cost of £28 billion, that’s a cost of £1,000 per household.
“That would embed inflation, which currently is expected to fall significantly next year.
“So we would be acting against everyone’s interests if we were to take all the demands and meet them in full.”
Downing Street denies trying to ‘worsen relations’ with unions over tougher law threats
Downing Street has denied it was trying to worsen relations with the unions by threatening to introduce laws to curb the impact of strikes of frontline workers.
The prime minister’s spokesman said: “What we are looking to do is to keep people safe and keep the country moving. Those are our aims, we’re not looking to worsen our relations with any group.
“We believe we’ve acted reasonably when it comes to both agreeing the payoff as recommended by the independent boards and in facilitating the discussions we need to reach some sort of resolution.
“Given what we’re seeing and the need to protect people from inflation we must also go further and consider further powers to try and mitigate against some of the disruption.”
New coal would be ‘net zero,’ Gove insists
The new coal mine would be “net zero”, Michael Gove insisted, as he encouraged MPs to read the official report underpinning the decision.
The Communities Secretary said: “It is the case that the inspector makes clear... that in all of the scenarios and forecasts presented to him there was a continued demand for coking coal for a number of decades.
“The inspector also made clear that at the moment imports of coking coal into this country come from Australia, the USA, and Russia. It is also the case, as I pointed out in the statement and as the inspector makes clear, that no evidence was provided to suggest that there are any other metallurgical coal mines in the world that aspire to be net zero in the way that the Whitehaven development would do.”
He also claimed the inspector said the mine would “support the transition to a low carbon future as a consequence of the provision of a currently needed resource from a mine that aspires to be net zero.”.
He added: “I would urge everyone to read the inspector’s report in full.”
‘Isn’t it time the government got a grip on this?’
On strikes, Conservative Sir Christopher Chope (Christchurch) asked: “Isn’t it time that the Government got a grip on this?”
He said: “Can I ask (Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt) why there’s nothing in her statement about the disruption to lives and livelihoods being caused by strikes over the next month?
“We’ve heard rumours that the Government’s going to bring in emergency legislation, there’s nothing referred to in her statement and we’re now going to have a recess for about a month.
“Is she expecting these strikes to disrupt lives with impunity up until 9 January and what’s going to happen after that? Isn’t it time that the Government got a grip on this?”
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “(He’s) absolutely right, these strikes particularly on transport are going to be incredibly disruptive for people especially those that are - don’t have an alternative other than to use public transport and I think it’s particularly difficult for people who may not now be able to see each other over the Christmas period when families want to come together.
“The minimum services legislation has already been introduced but he will know that the Prime Minister is giving this his attention as a priority and is looking at what further things we can do to ensure that the public can rely on basic levels of service across these very important areas.”
Downing Street says strikes will be disruptive to Army personnel stepping in to help
Downing Street has conceded that the strikes this Christmas will be disruptive for Army personnel who cover vital services.
The prime minister’s spokesman said: “These rolling strikes will cause disruption to everyone and that does also include our military personnel who will be required unfortunately to have to step in and backfill some of these vital roles we need to keep the country moving.
“We recognise that they have been called on to do this before and I’m sure the public thanks them once again for the work they’re preparing to do.”
