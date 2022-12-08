Jump to content

NHS staff could be banned from striking, says cabinet minister

Government considering whether to curb rights of health workers, says Gillian Keegan

Adam Forrest
Thursday 08 December 2022 16:41
Health staff could be banned from striking, says cabinet minister Gillian Keegan

Rishi Sunak’s government is looking at whether NHS staff and other workers in the emergency services could be banned from taking part in strikes, cabinet minister Gillian Keegan has said.

Ms Keegan confirmed that ministers were considering legislation to restrict health workers and others in “areas of critical infrastructure” from taking part in strikes.

The government is said to be drawing up plans to curb the industrial action rights of NHS workers, firefighters and Border Force officials at the Home Office.

