Thousands of Royal Mail workers have voted overwhemingly for strikes in a dispute over working conditions – increasing the threat of disruption to postal deliveries.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) backed strikes by 98.7 per cent on a turnout of more than 72 per cent.

It was the second ballot this summer of Royal Mail workers, who are already planning to strike on 26 and 31 August and 8 and 9 September in a separate row over pay.

The CWU has also organised strikes by BT and Openreach workers in a summer of industrial action that includes rail worker strikes.

The Royal Mail says it needs to reform working practices to become competitive, including offering Sunday deliveries, and to stem its continual heavy financial losses.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said the “staggering” ballot result demonstrated opposition to changing employees’ terms and conditions under modernisation plans.

“We will do everything possible to see if we can make progress but the Royal Mail management has to change its position,” Mr Ward said.

“If they don’t, we will take strike action.”

The four strikes in the coming weeks will be the first national walkouts of postal staff, including delivery workers and those in sorting offices, since 2013.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are losing £1m a day and we need to change what we are doing to fix the situation and protect jobs.

“This change is also needed to support the pay package we have offered to CWU grade colleagues, worth up to 5.5 per cent. This is the biggest increase we have offered for many years and the CWU have rejected it.

“This would add around £230m to Royal Mail‘s annual people costs when the business is already loss-making.

“The CWU has put forward ideas for change that would cost over £1bn while not delivering the changes needed to ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry.

“These actions do not represent a union that supports change. We wanted to meet this week but were disappointed the CWU couldn’t make it - we hope to meet next week.

“The CWU have their heads in the sand and are failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation.”

The spokesperson added that customers want more parcels, bigger parcels, delivered the next day, including Sundays, and more environmentally friendly options.

But Mr Ward said: “Today’s result is another rejection of those at the top of Royal Mail who should consider their positions.

“Postal workers are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination.

“This country is growing sick of a business elite who are completely out of touch with ordinary people.”

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people’s hard-won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition.”