Arriva North West bus strike ends as staff win 11.1 per cent pay offer
Bus drivers rejected a previous pay offer of a 9.6 per cent rise yesterday
Bus strikes in the North West have been called off after a pay deal was agreed between the bus company Arriva and unions representing its drivers.
Unite union confirmed on Wednesday that Arriva North West had put forward “an improved pay offer” of 11.1 per cent.
More than 1,800 workers across Merseyside, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been on strike since 20 July in a dispute over pay and working conditions.
An Arriva spokesman said: “All parties have come to an agreement on an unprecedented pay deal.
“Following a meeting today, in which the agreement was reached, unions will now take this recommended offer to our colleagues.”
The one year 11.1 per cent offer, which will be backdated to April, applies to more than 2,000 Unite members.
Drivers will now return to work from Thursday 18 August at 3am and will be balloted on the offer which could see them earning £15 an hour.
The agreement comes shortly after a previous pay offer of a 9.6 per cent rise was roundly rejected by Arriva drivers in a vote on Tuesday 16 August.
Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said: “Following our members’ very strong rejection of the company’s offer yesterday evening, Arriva have seen sense and met the demands of our members by tabling an 11.1 per cent pay deal.
“Unite’s negotiating team is recommending the offer be accepted and it is being put to members in a vote.
“The strike is suspended pending the outcome of the ballot and drivers are to return to work tomorrow to serve the needs of the community and public.
“The determination and resolve of our members has been solid throughout the industrial action and we thank those who have provided support and assistance to secure the offer from the company.”
The ballot will be conducted over the next two days with the result declared on Friday afternoon.
