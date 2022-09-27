Royal Mail workers to strike for 19 days in dispute over pay

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Mail workers are to strike for a further 19 days across October and November in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the action by its members will have a “dramatic impact” on peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.

Walkouts will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s (RMG) network, the CWU said.

The union said the move follows a threat centred around the “outrageous” decision by RMG’s senior management to withdraw from major national agreements, push ahead with cuts to workers’ terms and conditions and “completely sideline” the union.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, said RMG leaders were “treating postal workers as if they are stupid”.

The latest round of strikes was supported by 93.5 per cent of CWU members, the union said.

Royal Mail said CWU had ignored an offer for talks facilitated by Acas, the government’s arbitration service. A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “On September 22, Royal Mail invited CWU to enter into talks through Acas to find a resolution to our dispute on change and pay.

“This evening, rather than responding to our offer of Acas talks, the CWU announced further damaging industrial action, once again taking the path of prolonging disruption over resolution.

“Royal Mail is losing £1m a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands. We operate in a competitive market, and our customers have choices.”

The company said strikes will make its financial situation worse and apologised to customers for the coming inconvenience.

More follows...