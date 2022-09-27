Royal Mail workers to strike for 19 days in dispute over pay
Action will have ‘dramatic impact’ over Black Friday period and lead up to Christmas, says union
Royal Mail workers are to strike for a further 19 days across October and November in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the action by its members will have a “dramatic impact” on peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.
Walkouts will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s (RMG) network, the CWU said.
The union said the move follows a threat centred around the “outrageous” decision by RMG’s senior management to withdraw from major national agreements, push ahead with cuts to workers’ terms and conditions and “completely sideline” the union.
Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU, said RMG leaders were “treating postal workers as if they are stupid”.
The latest round of strikes was supported by 93.5 per cent of CWU members, the union said.
Royal Mail said CWU had ignored an offer for talks facilitated by Acas, the government’s arbitration service. A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “On September 22, Royal Mail invited CWU to enter into talks through Acas to find a resolution to our dispute on change and pay.
“This evening, rather than responding to our offer of Acas talks, the CWU announced further damaging industrial action, once again taking the path of prolonging disruption over resolution.
“Royal Mail is losing £1m a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands. We operate in a competitive market, and our customers have choices.”
The company said strikes will make its financial situation worse and apologised to customers for the coming inconvenience.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies