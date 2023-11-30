Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ruth Perry’s deputy headteachers have told an inquest that there was a “direct link” between their school’s damning Ofsted inspection and her death.

Headteacher Ms Perry, 53, took her own life months after Caversham Primary School in Reading was downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate” after safeguarding concerns were raised during an inspection by the school’s watchdog in November last year.

On the third day of an inquest into her death, senior coroner Heidi Connor asked Jo Grover and Clare Jones-King, who were both deputy headteachers at the time, about the role of Ofsted in Ms Perry’s deteriorating mental health and death.

“Do you see a direct link between the two?” she asked the pair, who are now co-heads at the primary. Ms Jones-King replied: “Yes absolutely I do.” Her colleague Ms Grover agreed.

Giving evidence at Berkshire Coroner’s Court, the teachers, who had both worked with Ms Perry for many years, said they had no concerns about her mental health prior to the inspection.

In her witness statement, Ms Grover described the extreme pressure of the Ofsted inspection on Ms Perry and the senior leadership team.

“We all felt under extreme pressure and were operating under such high levels of stress I don’t think I have ever felt such stress physically and mentally for such a sustained period of time,” the court heard.

Ms Jones-King described one meeting she joined with Ms Perry and lead inspector Alan Derry as “tricky” and “unpleasant”.

When she arrived the meeting had already began but Ms Perry was crying and looked “physically upset”.

“You absolutely expect a level of challenge in meetings. I was aware that there an incident had been discussed. I did however feel that it wasn’t a…professional conversation – I wasn’t being listened to. Ruth became incredibly upset.”

Ms Jones-King said she was interrupted and at one point Mr Derry held up his hand to stop her speaking.

She added: “At one point there was a sneer. And then Mr Derry said very loudly ‘I beg to differ’ which pretty much stopped that conversation in its tracks.”

Pictures of Ruth Perry at a vigil (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

On Wednesday, Ms Perry’s husband revealed the headteacher had felt that the lead Ofsted inspector was a “bully” who had an agenda.

In a statement read by senior coroner Heidi Connor, Jonathan Perry described his wife of 21 years as “resilient and positive” but said “all that changed from the start of the inspection”.

When she received the call from Ofsted on 14 November announcing the inspection the following day she was not “overly stressed”, despite the school not having been inspected for 13 years, and she seemed happy to promote the many strengths of the school to inspectors.

But in a call to her husband on day one of the inspection “she sounded very upset” and said it was going “really badly and she was traumatised”.

“She said she’d had a horrendous first meeting with the lead inspector. She did not like him. She said it felt like he’d come in with an agenda.

“I tried to reassure her that he couldn’t have made up his mind already and that she shouldn’t worry too much. I remember her saying, ‘I think I’m going to lose my job’. I tried to reassure her, but she said, ‘If we fail on safeguarding, that’s it. I know what that means. It’s the end of my career. I’m destroyed.’”

The week after the inspection, Ms Perry confided to her colleagues that she was feeling suicidal and they urged her to contact her GP, while they notified the local authority and school governors.

Her death in the following January later sparked an outcry among headteachers across the country and led to widespread calls for Ofsted to revamp its one-word school ratings system.

Caversham Primary was graded as “good” in all areas apart from leadership and management after inspectors spotted safeguarding issues with the school’s record keeping. This led to an overall grading of “inadequate” and would likely have led to the maintained primary school being forced to become an academy.

Mr Derry previously said the safeguarding concerns could have been addressed within 30 days, but insisted they were “significant”.

The inquest continues.