'No Rwanda' protests staged at immigration removal centre ahead of first deportation flight

Only eleven people are due to be on the first Rwanda flight out of the UK on Tuesday after legal challenges reduced the number dramatically, the charity Care 4 Calais has said.

The Court of Appeal is set to decide today whether the Home Office flight can go ahead.

Charities failed to win an injuction to stop the deportation last week in the High Court. However Care 4 Calais said in a Tweet that several migrants due to be on the flight have now been told otherwise by the Home Office.

They said: “Twenty people have had their Rwanda tickets cancelled but 11 still have live tickets for tomorrow.

“These include four Iranians, two Iraqis, two Albanians and one Syrian.

“We pray that the courts act today to stop this cruel and barbaric plan.”

A Home Office source told The BBC that the original number of 37 people scheduled to be on the flight had been whittled down due to successful legal challenges relating to modern slavery and human rights claims.