Company hits out as Mayor of London rejects plan for Vegas-Style giant sphere: ‘There are many forward-thinking cities’
Controversial plans to build the 300ft illuminated concert venue have been rejected by the Mayor of London
After months of controversy, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected proposals to build a Las Vegas style MSG Sphere in Stratford.
The venue would have had a 21,500 capacity and be situated across from the railway station, close by other concert venues which locals said would have disrupted their lives.
Mayor Khan cited concerns around light pollution, electricity bill and a lack of “green credentials” when explaining his decision.
A spokesperson for the mayor said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.
“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”
Some residents had vowed to leave if the sphere was built, while others said it would be good for local business.
A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson lashed out at the decision and said: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”
The final decision now rests with the Communities Secretary Michael Gove for a final ruling.
