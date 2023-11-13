Former Boris Johnson aide refused entry to Georgia, opposition party officials say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former adviser to Boris Johnson has been denied entry to Georgia where he was due to meet with officials from a pro-Western opposition party.

Ben Mallet, who was handed an OBE for "political and public service" in the former prime minister's resignation honours list, was due to undertake some political consultancy work for the United National Movement (UNM), according to party officials, but was turned away at the border.

Mr Mallet, a long-standing friend of Carrie Johnson, was among those to have attended a Christmas party at Conservative headquarters in December 2020 that was later found to have breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Alexandre Crevaux-Asatiani, deputy director of foreign affairs for UNM, told The Independent that the move was a surprise given that Mr Mallet had been in Georgia the previous week. "Ben is a political consultant that UNM has hired very recently. He was on his way back to Georgia from France and upon entry to Georgia they refused his entry for unknown reasons. I’d seen him the week before, I saw him last Thursday. Everything was completely normal and there is no reason to think the government would do anything." Mr Crevaux-Asatiani said.

"It was a big surprise especially because the way it was handled: I don't believe he was given the right to an attorney, he was put into isolation [and] his electronic [devices] were confiscated and they were only returned when he was sent back," Mr Crevaux-Asatiani added, saying that he believed Mr Mallet was now in Germany.

While no official reason has yet been given as to why Mr Mallet was not allowed into Georgia on this occasion, Mr Crevaux-Asatiani said he believes it is because preparations are underway for parliamentary elections next year. "Ben is a regular political consultant who was supposed to advise us on messaging and priorities. I will say this this not the first time this kind of thing has happened," Mr Crevaux-Asatiani said.

He also cited an incident in October where the State Security Service of Georgia accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of holding an event that would help "train people in staging unrest". The US Embassy in Tbilisi called the allegations "false" and said they "fundamentally mischaracterise the goals of our assistance to Georgia." The embassy said the event was to "help people to speak up for the issues that matter to their families and communities.". The embassy said USAIDs assistance is "Transparent" and the embassy would "welcome any opportunities to discuss any concerns the government may have."

Mr Crevaux-Asatiani said the decision over Mr Mallet has made his party "scratch our head," but that it is a situation the party expects whenever there is "anytime we have positive news from the EU." Last week, the The European Union's executive recommended that the bloc grants formal candidate status to Georgia, if and when it fulfils remaining conditions. These include Georgia aligning itself with the EU's foreign policy sanctions, pushing back against disinformation and political polarisation, as well as ensuring a free and fair 2024 election.

As for Mr Mallet, Mr Crevaux-Asatiani said that "the entry ban is [a] one time order" so "theoretically Ben can still try to come back". "We hope he does," Mr Crevaux-Asatiani said, "it will be up to the authorities to see what is next".

The Independent has reached out to the Foreign Office, the UK embassy in Tbilisi and Mr Mallet for comment.