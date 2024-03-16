✕ Close Sainsbury’s technical glitch leaves customers unable to pay by contactless

Thousands of customers have been left without food orders after major supermarkets were affected by a software issue impacting contactless payments.

Sainsbury’s said a technical glitch had affected its ability to fulfil the vast majority of online deliveries today, as customers slammed the supermarket’s “bad service”.

Tesco also said it was working to fix a technical issue which had affected a small proportion of orders set to be delivered on Saturday.

Sainsbury’s page on X was inundated on Saturday with customer complaints their orders had not arrived, or had been delayed.

Retired teacher Iain Sankey claimed the East Dulwich branch had no internet and only accepted cash when he visited on Saturday morning.

“Luckily, I had enough cash but astonished to find that there were still no manned tills in this situation,” he wrote on X.

In one picture taken in Sussex, confused Sainsbury’s customers could be seen having heated discussions with staff as they queued up outside cash machines with trollies full of produce.