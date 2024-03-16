Sainsbury’s and Tesco technical issues: Supermarket chaos as glitch hits online food deliveries and payments
Confused Sainsbury’s customers were seen having heated discussions with staff as they queued up outside cash machines
Thousands of customers have been left without food orders after major supermarkets were affected by a software issue impacting contactless payments.
Sainsbury’s said a technical glitch had affected its ability to fulfil the vast majority of online deliveries today, as customers slammed the supermarket’s “bad service”.
Tesco also said it was working to fix a technical issue which had affected a small proportion of orders set to be delivered on Saturday.
Sainsbury’s page on X was inundated on Saturday with customer complaints their orders had not arrived, or had been delayed.
Retired teacher Iain Sankey claimed the East Dulwich branch had no internet and only accepted cash when he visited on Saturday morning.
“Luckily, I had enough cash but astonished to find that there were still no manned tills in this situation,” he wrote on X.
In one picture taken in Sussex, confused Sainsbury’s customers could be seen having heated discussions with staff as they queued up outside cash machines with trollies full of produce.
Orders cancelled due to technical glitch, Tesco says
Tesco has also had to cancel a “small proportion” of supermarket deliveries today after a technical issue affected its services, a spokesperson said.
The supermarket told The Independent: “We are working to fix a technical issue which has meant we have had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery today. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”
Customer Craig Butcher told The Independent he was due to receive a delivery but got an email saying it was cancelled due to a “system issue”.
Software error causing issues, Sainsbury’s says
The supermarket’s spokesperson said: “Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments. All of our stores are open as usual today, accepting chip and pin and cash payments.
“We’re experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our groceries online service and our ability to contact customers.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online deliveries. We are working hard to fix the issue and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. We will contact customers proactively to rebook orders as soon as we can.”
