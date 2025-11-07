Train attack hero’s family shares update after horrific stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an LNER train crew member, seriously injured while protecting passengers during a mass stabbing, has expressed gratitude as public donations for his recovery surpass £22,000.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working onboard the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

Mr Zitouni, who has dedicated over two decades to LNER, is being hailed for his heroic actions, credited with saving multiple lives during the attack.

A GoFundMe page established in his honour has already garnered more than £18,000 towards its £24,000 target by Thursday evening. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the fundraiser has received £22,000 in donations.

His family, in a heartfelt message on the fundraising platform, described him simply as "our hero."

The message, written by his wife Eleni, read: “Sam is a kind and courageous person who believes deeply in humanity.

“On November 1 Sam acted as a shield to protect the lives of others, risking not being able to return home to his beloved son.

“This is who Sam is — he would do the same for anyone, regardless of colour, age, gender, religion, or origin, even for those he does not know.”

In a message posted on the GoFundMe page, Samir Zitouni's family described him as 'our hero'

The message added: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your kindness and support during this difficult time.

“Our sincere thanks go to the police department, and to the nurses and doctors at Addenbrooke’s Hospital for the excellent care given to Samir Zitouni.

“Many thanks to Sam’s colleagues from LNER for their kindness and all messages and prayers, thank you so much we feel your support.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented

Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.

British Transport Police also said on Tuesday that an LNER worker remains in hospital in a stable condition but critically unwell.