The Longer Read

Derided but defiant – Fergie the irrepressible Royal

A second cancer diagnosis could have left the Duchess of York reeling, but those closest to her tell Anna Tyzak that while ‘she’s the biggest softie you’ll ever meet, when it comes to her own life, she’s as tough as old boots’ – and that includes standing by those who have abandoned her

Tuesday 23 January 2024 17:00
The 64-year-old is said to be in ‘good spirits’ despite the fact another cancer diagnosis so soon after the last one has been ‘distressing’

I am 64 and just getting started,” wrote Sarah, Duchess of York, to her social media followers on New Year’s Day. Her words captioned a photograph of her swathed in emerald silk and resting on her bed – defiant and understandably so given the highs and lows of 2023.

The year when she not only was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer (her reconstructed left breast is affectionately named Derek), but also published a second bestselling novel and accompanied the Royal family on their Christmas Day Sandringham walkabout for the first time in nearly 30 years. “I have more stories to tell,” she assured her 680,000 followers.  

Such triumph over adversity seems all the more poignant now that, just three weeks into the new year, the Duchess has revealed she’s poised to battle cancer all over again: during her breast reconstruction surgery her dermatologist suggested that several moles were removed and one of them has been identified as malignant melanoma. 

