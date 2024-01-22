A doctor has shared five important signs to look out for regarding skin cancer, after Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

Dr Hilary Jones spoke on Lorraine on Monday morning, 22 January, giving viewers a checklist for the form of skin cancer.

Dr Jones created the list going ABCDE’, standing for ‘Asymmetry, Border, Colour, Diameter, Evolving,’ adding that you should check moles on such criteria.

“If you’ve got anything like that, get your partner to look at your back or take a photograph of your back,” he told Lorraine Kelly.

He added that seeing a GP will allow potential diagnoses to be fast-tracked to a dermatologist.