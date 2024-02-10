Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has issued a touching message for the King over the royals’ shared cancer battles.

The Duchess of York said Charles is “very dear” to her in a social media post about the first event she has attended since revealing her malignant melanoma diagnosis and since hearing the news the monarch is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Writing on Instagram on Saturday, the 64-year-old said: “His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers.”

Sarah Ferguson has issued a touching message for the King after both royals were recently diagnosed with cancer (AFP via Getty Images)

The words came alongside a picture of herself giving a speech at the Cancer Alliance Hope and Help Luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

A source told the Mail Online the duchess and the King have been bonding over their cancer battles in letters.

They said: “The King and Sarah are incredibly fond of one another and now they have bonded over their respective cancer diagnosis with an exchange of letters. Cancer is a wicked disease that affects so many individuals and their families and it’s clear that extra support from loved ones and the extended cancer community can help immeasurably.”

It comes after Ms Ferguson, the mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, took to Instagram at the end of January to break her silence for the first time since her diagnosis last month. She said she was in “shock” but added that she remained in “good spirits”, while also giving her thanks to those rallying around her and praising the medics who cared for her.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife was then photographed leaving King Edward VII’s hospital in London on 25 January in what was the first picture of the duchess since she made her health announcement. After visiting her dermatologist at the Marylebone hospital, Ms Ferguson told people outside: “I’m fine, thank you.”

A spokesman had said that she was undergoing further investigations to ensure the disease had been caught in the early stages.

Buckingham Palace on Monday announced that the King is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The news emerged less than a year after she underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in London for breast cancer, later recuperating at the Mayrlife Clinic in Austria.

Ms Ferguson also wrote in her most recent social media post about the importance of raising funds to support those battling cancer, using the opportunity to raise awareness of those who might be financially or emotionally struggling in the wake of a diagnosis.

The Duchess of York posted a photograph of herself on social media as she shared her initial reaction to her cancer diagnosis last month ( sarahferguson15/Instagram)

She said: “It felt like a timely moment to help raise funds to support others dealing with cancer diagnoses, who may be going through financial or emotional struggles in light of a health emergency. It was both healing and inspiring to meet so many amazing ladies, who do so much for others through their work with Cancer Alliance.”

The King announced his own cancer diagnosis on Monday, with the hopes of raising awareness of the disease. A statement issued by Buckingham Palace read: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles and Camilla leave Clarence House to fly to Sandringham, where the King is resting following the start of his cancer treatment (REUTERS)

The 75-year-old monarch revealed his health news, discovered while undergoing surgery for a benign enlarged prostate, before flying with Queen Camilla to Sandringham the next day, where he is resting following the start of treatment.

On Wednesday night, he issued a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of the independence of the former British colony Grenada. Charles apologised for being unable to visit the Caribbean island, making reference to Grenada’s national dish, a stew known as “Oil Down”.

The Princess of Wales is recuperating after being discharged from hospital at the end of last month, having undergone successful, planned abdominal surgery (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The recent cancer diagnoses of both the King and duchess come as the Princess of Wales is recuperating after being discharged from hospital at the end of last month, having undergone successful, planned abdominal surgery.

Both Charles and Kate have stepped back from public engagements while they recover, with the princess set to return to royal duties after Easter.