First picture of Sarah Ferguson after cancer diagnosis as she gives health update

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first picture of Sarah Ferguson after her skin cancer diagnosis has been revealed as she has given an update on her health.

The Duchess of York was photographed leaving King Edward VII’s hospital in London on Wednesday, just days after she disclosed she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

After visiting her dermatologist at the Marylebone hospital, Ms Ferguson told people outside: “I’m fine, thank you.”

The first picture of Sarah Ferguson after her skin cancer diagnosis has been revealed as she has given an update on her health (Mirrorpix)

The 64-year-old is pictured smiling as she walks, wearing a navy jacket and gold accessories.

It comes after Ms Ferguson, the mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, took to Instagram on Monday to say she was in “shock” following the diagnosis, which comes less than a year after she underwent surgery for breast cancer. However, she added that she remained in “good spirits”.

Breaking her silence for the first time since the news emerged, she also gave her thanks to those rallying around her and praised the medics who cared for her in the social media post.

A spokesman said on Sunday that she was undergoing further investigations to ensure the disease had been caught in the early stages.

Alongside her words, the duchess shared a photo of herself smiling and dressed in a vivid red warm winter coat while leaning on a small bridge over a river, apparently in Austria ( sarahferguson15/Instagram)

Alongside her words, the Duke of York’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself smiling and dressed in a vivid red warm winter coat while leaning on a small bridge over a river, apparently in Austria.

The duchess recuperated at the Mayrlife Clinic in Austria after undergoing a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in London last year.

The duchess’s most recent cancer diagnosis is just the latest health scare to hit the royal family in recent days.

The Princess of Wales is in hospital recuperating after undergoing successful abdominal surgery last week. Kate was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday and is expected to remain there for between ten to 14 days as she recovers.

The Princess of Wales was visited by her husband Prince William at The London Clinic after undergoing successful abdominal surgery last week (Getty Images)

She was visited by her husband Prince William at The London Clinic after the planned and successful procedure, which was said to be a routine one.

Meanwhile, the King revealed he would go into hospital this week for treatment for an enlarged prostate. His condition was described as “benign”.

During a visit to Swindon on Monday, the Queen told a member of the public that Charles is “fine” as he prepares to undergo treatment.

Jessie Jackson, 86, from Swindon, said that she shook Camilla’s hand and asked her how Charles was doing. Camilla thanked her for asking and said he was “fine”.

Queen Camilla receives get well cards for King Charles during a visit to Deacon & Son Jewellers in Swindon, western England on Monday (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both senior royals have cancelled upcoming public appearances and commitments, so they can recuperate.

Meanwhile, Ms Ferguson said in her Instagram post on Monday that she has been resting and taking some time for herself.

She wrote: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

The King revealed he would go into hospital this week for treatment for an enlarged prostate (PA)

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.

“I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.

“I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

The duchess joined the other senior royals for the annual Christmas get-together at Sandringham in Norfolk in December, a sign she was back in the royal fold.

Since her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, she has forged a new career as a successful author. She remains close to her former husband and they still share a family home in Windsor.