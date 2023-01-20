Children evacuated from school bus after it erupts in flames in street
Bus burst into flames during morning school run
Children had to be evacuated from a school bus before it was engulfed in flames in an east London street.
The bus had been transporting the children to school in Hackney at about 8.15am on Friday morning when the fire broke out, leaving six other vehicles damaged.
Footage of the blaze in Wilton Way showed the 30-seater bus ablaze in the middle of the road beside parked cars, with large amounts of black smoke billowing into the air.
Hackney Council said the cause of the fire “is yet to be determined” but thanked the police and fire service for the quick response.
No children were injured in the fire.
Hackney Council said on Twitter: “All the children were evacuated with no injuries & a replacement bus was organised to deliver them to school.”
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters tackled a bus fire on Wilton Way in Hackney.
“A 30-seater bus was damaged by fire. Six other vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties were also damaged by the blaze. All passengers had left the vehicle before the Brigade arrived. There have been no reports of injuries.
“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 42 calls about the blaze.
“The Brigade was called at 8.13am and the fire was under control by 9.20am. Firefighters from Bethnal Green Fire Station attended the scene.”
