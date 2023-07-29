Scooter rider dies after crash with ambulance responding to 999 call

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A scooter rider has died after a crash with an ambulance responding to an emergency call.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, aged in his 30s, died after the collision in Barnsley on Friday night.

The incident happened near the Lord Nelson Pub on the A628 Barnsley Road in Hoylandswaine. The man was rushed to hospital but died on his injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We can now confirm that the man involved in the Hoylandswaine collision last night (Friday 28 July) has sadly died.

“At about 10.25pm we received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call and a scooter.

“The driver of the ambulance is assisting officers with enquiries. We request that the privacy of the victim’s family is respected at this difficult time.”

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call when the crash happened (YappApp)

Police are also appealing for information and want to speak to anyone on Barnsley Road at the time, or any drivers who may have caught the crash on a dash camera.

Anyone with home CCTV cameras which cover the junction is asked to check their footage and see if they caught the collision.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesperson said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are working with the police to help with their investigation into the cause of the collision.”

According to the Department for Transport, 12 people died in e-scooter crashes in Britain last year. This includes 11 riders and one pedestrian who died in collisions involving the vehicles.

A further 1,446 were hurt in e-scooter crashes, including 1,106 riders, 233 pedestrians and 47 cyclists.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Lord Nelson Pub on the A628 on Friday night (YappApp)

Fourteen of last year’s reported casualties were children aged under 10, while 387 were aged between 10 and 19.

Anyone with information about the crash can upload details to the police online portal here, while videos can be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers-uk.org.