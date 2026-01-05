Scotland set for new public holiday in celebration of World Cup return
New bank holiday to mark mens national team playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1998
Scotland is set to get a new bank holiday in 2026 to mark it’s mens national team playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1998.
The team is set to face Haiti in Massachusetts, USA at 2am GMT on June 14 - almost 30 years since their last match in the tournament.
First minister John Swinney has proposed that Monday June 15 be declared a bank holiday to allow Scots to celebrate the major comeback.
“Scotland qualifying for the men’s World Cup was a remarkable achievement and a landmark moment, and the reaction to the dramatic win against Denmark reminded us all what football means to the country,” Mr Swinney said.
“This year, we want to make the most of this huge opportunity for Scotland and ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s success.
“Not only is this an historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections.
“That is why I am taking steps to ensure the Monday after our opening game should be national bank holiday, so that - no matter the outcome of the match - we can all come together to share the occasion.”
Bank holidays are set under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971. The relevant powers were devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.
A day can be made a bank holiday in Scotland by Royal Proclamation, meaning the First Minister advises the Privy Council on proclamations for Scotland that are then designated by Royal Proclamation by the King.
If proclaimed however, employers are not legally obliged to observe the bank holiday.
