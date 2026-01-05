Scotland set for new public holiday in celebration of World Cup return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland is set to get a new bank holiday in 2026 to mark it’s mens national team playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The team is set to face Haiti in Massachusetts, USA at 2am GMT on June 14 - almost 30 years since their last match in the tournament.

First minister John Swinney has proposed that Monday June 15 be declared a bank holiday to allow Scots to celebrate the major comeback.

“Scotland qualifying for the men’s World Cup was a remarkable achievement and a landmark moment, and the reaction to the dramatic win against Denmark reminded us all what football means to the country,” Mr Swinney said.

“This year, we want to make the most of this huge opportunity for Scotland and ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s success.

open image in gallery The team is set to face Haiti in Massachusetts, USA at 2am GMT on June 14 - almost 30 years since their last match in the tournament ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

“Not only is this an historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections.

“That is why I am taking steps to ensure the Monday after our opening game should be national bank holiday, so that - no matter the outcome of the match - we can all come together to share the occasion.”

Bank holidays are set under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971. The relevant powers were devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.

Scotland is able to set distinct bank holidays from the rest of the UK, with the relevant powers devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.

A day can be made a bank holiday in Scotland by Royal Proclamation, meaning the First Minister advises the Privy Council on proclamations for Scotland that are then designated by Royal Proclamation by the King.

If proclaimed however, employers are not legally obliged to observe the bank holiday.