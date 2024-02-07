Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A blanket of snow is set to fall upon parts of the UK as the Met Office forecasts wintry showers this week as temperatures may plunge as low as -10C.

There are currently three weather warnings in place this week as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to descend upon the country. Up to 20cm of snow could settle on higher ground as a band of cold air pushes north on Thursday.

Click here for live updates on the weather.

A blanket of snow is set to fall upon parts of the UK on Thursday (PA Wire)

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber from 3am Thursday until 3am Friday.

The forecaster said a whole day of snow could lead to some disruption, with power cuts and travel delays possible.

“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.

A warning for rain was putin place for Monday ( Met office)

The Met Office has issued a warning for ice for Tuesday 6 February (Met Office)

It comes as an ice warning has also been issued for Tuesday across parts of Scotland, with wintry showers expected during the early hours of the morning bringing a risk of ice on untreated surfaces along with a slight covering of snow in places, the Met Office said.

Temperatures could drop as low as –10°C in rural parts of Scotland on Wednesday night.

The warning is in from midnight Tuesday until 9am, and will affect Highlands & Eilean Siar, and Orkney & Shetland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “While the early part of this week will see some rain, at times heavy, gradually sinking southwards, there’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge.”

Thursday’s weather warnings extend into Friday morning as disruption from snow is expected to continue until 6am.

And there is a warning for snow for Thursday 8 February (Met Office)

The snow warning continues until 6am Friday (The Met Office)

On Monday, a yellow weather warning remains in parts of Scotland until 9pm with a potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, which may result in damage to buildings.

UK five day forecast

Today:

A band of rain will move south across the country today. The far south of England will stay dry, breezy, largely cloudy and mild. However, colder air will spread across the north with wintry showers in Scotland.

Tonight:

Rain will move across the far south tonight, clearing in the early hours. Largely dry elsewhere with a widespread frost and icy patches. Wintry showers will continue in northern Scotland.

Wednesday:

Dry, sunny and chilly for most. Sunshine will be hazy in the south, before rain returns to the southwest later. Sleet, hail and snow showers continuing in Scotland.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rain, sleet and snow pushes north on Thursday, heavy rain in the south. Largely cloudy on Friday and Saturday with some rain in the south, and wintry showers further north.