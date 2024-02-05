UK weather – live: Met Office forecasts snowfall this week as yellow weather warning issued for Scotland
Yellow weather warning issued as heavy and disruptive rain is set to lash Scotland
The UK can experience snowfall once again this week as a cold front will push into the country in the next few days, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster said rain, with “some snow”, will be moving across many areas on Thursday and Friday, but it is most likely in the north.
This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.
Meanwhile, heavy and disruptive rain is set to lash Scotland today with a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.
Up to 170mm (6.7inches) of rain is possible in the region today, raising the risk of flooding. While strong winds are also forecast.
The Met Office said in its warning there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, which may result in damage to buildings.
The worst affected areas will be Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.
More storms to come this year?
After Storm Jocelyn last week, the UK will continue to see spells of wet and windy weather, especially in northern and western areas, according to the Met Office.
The forecasters added that long range models suggest that late January and early February weather could see some drier interludes further south, while wet and windy weather remains possible in the north and west.
In terms of what this means for named storms, it’s too early to pick out when the next one might be, but there remains a chance of further impactful weather as we move through meteorological winter and into spring.
Experts explain extreme weather as UK prepares for stormiest winter on record
There have been ten named storms already this year with over half of the season left to go
When will UK see snow again?
The UK can experience snowfall once again this week as a cold front will push into the country in the next few days, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster said rain, with “some snow”, will be moving across many areas on Thursday and Friday, but it is most likely in the north.
This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.
