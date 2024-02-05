✕ Close Related: Waves crash over runway at Shetland’s Sumburgh airport as 85mph winds batter UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK can experience snowfall once again this week as a cold front will push into the country in the next few days, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster said rain, with “some snow”, will be moving across many areas on Thursday and Friday, but it is most likely in the north.

This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.

Meanwhile, heavy and disruptive rain is set to lash Scotland today with a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.

Up to 170mm (6.7inches) of rain is possible in the region today, raising the risk of flooding. While strong winds are also forecast.

The Met Office said in its warning there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, which may result in damage to buildings.

The worst affected areas will be Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.