Buxton residents brave snow as Met Office warns of travel disruption in UK

Buxton residents braved walking in heavy snow on Thursday, 7 February, as up to 25cm of snow was forecast in parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office has issued weather alerts and warned of disruption to travel throughout the day.

Amber warnings have been issued for Wales and across the Peak District and south Pennines, and a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings are in force across the four nations.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said the worst of the snow will be later on Thursday.