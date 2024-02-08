Jump to content

UK weather – live: Heavy snow alert warning by Met Office with up to 25cm falling in Arctic blast

Amber weather warnings for snow issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, as yellow warnings for rain and snow set to be widespread

Stuti Mishra,Lydia Patrick
Thursday 08 February 2024 06:03
The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for Thursday with widespread snow and rain forecast across large parts of the country.

Amber warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

Up to 25cm of snow are forecast across high ground in the Peak District and the southern Pennines, with a warning in force from noon until 6pm on Thursday.

A separate warning for snow and ice will be in place between 8am and 3pm across north Wales and Shropshire, with 10-15cm widely expected in both areas.

Met Office chief meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “Make sure you’re staying tuned to the forecast and the Met Office warning page for any updates that we may issue. Before that, make sure that for your journey times you plan longer, especially in the snow.

“Be sure to check your general car situation – if you have to travel check your tyres, the oil and your screen wash, and take longer on your journey time as well.”

How to help birds survive in snow

The RSPB has issued suggestions to householders on helping birds survive the snow.

Jane Dalton8 February 2024 06:03
Snow and ice forecast for Thursday

Almost the entire country is under warnings for snow, ice and rain, with almost 10 inches of snow set to fall on higher ground.

Amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

Here's a map giving an overview of the amount of rainfall different regions can expect today.

Met Office map shows snow and ice risk on Thursday

(Met Office)
Stuti Mishra8 February 2024 05:30
South under heavy rain warning

Southern parts of England are currently under a yellow weather warning for heavy rains, which could bring travel disruption for early morning commuters.

The warning came into effect at 2am and will stay in place until 6am.The Met Office has warned of potential flooding in the area, making journey times longer.

Bus and train services will probably be affected due to spray and water logging.

The warning includes the entire southern region including Plymouth, Brighton, London and Cardiff.

Yellow weather warning for rain in effect in southern parts on Thursday morning

(Met Office)
Stuti Mishra8 February 2024 05:00
Watch: Moment woman shovelling show buried under avalanche from roof

Moment woman shovelling show buried under avalanche from roof

Watch the moment a woman who was shovelling snow in her garden was buried under an avalanche that fell from the roof. Surveillance camera footage from the home of Ms Xu, in the city of Changde, southern China’s Hunan province, showed her clearing snow on 4 February. As she worked in the yard, she was buried under a mass of snow that unexpectedly fell from the roof. Her relatives rushed to get her back on her feet after she was knocked to the floor. Ms Xu told local media that she felt pain in her lower back and spine from the fall, but was grateful she didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Stuti Mishra8 February 2024 04:40
Schools set to close

Schools across areas hit by snow are expected to close on Thursday.

In Flintshire, Wales, all schools are due to shut. Some are also expected to be shut in Powys, Welshpool and Llanfyllin.

Most schools in the Scottish Highlands closed on Wednesday.

Jane Dalton8 February 2024 03:03
Where wintry showers will hit UK

Map shows where snow to hit the UK this week as temperatures plunge to -10C

Up to 20cm of snow expected to settle in some areas as large swathes of the UK brace for wintry showers

Jane Dalton8 February 2024 02:03
Health chiefs issue warning

The UK Health Security Agency has a cold-health alert in force for parts of England, which means the health and the social care sector could face higher demand if people suffer health problems caused by cold.

The alert covers the area from south of Birmingham to the Scottish Borders.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Jane Dalton8 February 2024 01:03
Rural parts could be cut off – warning

The Met Office has warned that rural communities could become cut off, particularly in north Wales and northwest Shropshire, and the Peak District and south Pennines, where there are amber warnings.

Amber warnings, which are more serious than yellow, could mean potential power cuts, mobile phone coverage affected and travel disruption.

(Met Office)
Jane Dalton8 February 2024 00:03
Gritters set to be out in force

Councils in northern England and Scotland are preparing for the snow. From Cumberland to Derbyshire, local authorities are sending out gritters to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians.

(Getty Images)
Jane Dalton7 February 2024 23:03
Storm left thousands cut off just two weeks ago

Reminder: It’s just two weeks since Storm Jocelyn brought 97mph winds that caused major travel chaos and left thousands without power.

Thousands remain without power after 97mph winds wreaked havoc - Storm Jocelyn live

Flights and trains cancelled across country as commuters urged to check their routes before starting journeys

Jane Dalton7 February 2024 22:03

