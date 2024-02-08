✕ Close Related: Waves crash over runway at Shetland’s Sumburgh airport as 85mph winds batter UK

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for Thursday with widespread snow and rain forecast across large parts of the country.

Amber warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

Up to 25cm of snow are forecast across high ground in the Peak District and the southern Pennines, with a warning in force from noon until 6pm on Thursday.

A separate warning for snow and ice will be in place between 8am and 3pm across north Wales and Shropshire, with 10-15cm widely expected in both areas.

Met Office chief meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “Make sure you’re staying tuned to the forecast and the Met Office warning page for any updates that we may issue. Before that, make sure that for your journey times you plan longer, especially in the snow.

“Be sure to check your general car situation – if you have to travel check your tyres, the oil and your screen wash, and take longer on your journey time as well.”