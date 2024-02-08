UK weather – live: Heavy snow alert warning by Met Office with up to 25cm falling in Arctic blast
Amber weather warnings for snow issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, as yellow warnings for rain and snow set to be widespread
The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for Thursday with widespread snow and rain forecast across large parts of the country.
Amber warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.
Up to 25cm of snow are forecast across high ground in the Peak District and the southern Pennines, with a warning in force from noon until 6pm on Thursday.
A separate warning for snow and ice will be in place between 8am and 3pm across north Wales and Shropshire, with 10-15cm widely expected in both areas.
Met Office chief meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “Make sure you’re staying tuned to the forecast and the Met Office warning page for any updates that we may issue. Before that, make sure that for your journey times you plan longer, especially in the snow.
“Be sure to check your general car situation – if you have to travel check your tyres, the oil and your screen wash, and take longer on your journey time as well.”
How to help birds survive in snow
The RSPB has issued suggestions to householders on helping birds survive the snow.
Snow and ice forecast for Thursday
Almost the entire country is under warnings for snow, ice and rain, with almost 10 inches of snow set to fall on higher ground.
Here's a map giving an overview of the amount of rainfall different regions can expect today.
South under heavy rain warning
Southern parts of England are currently under a yellow weather warning for heavy rains, which could bring travel disruption for early morning commuters.
The warning came into effect at 2am and will stay in place until 6am.The Met Office has warned of potential flooding in the area, making journey times longer.
Bus and train services will probably be affected due to spray and water logging.
The warning includes the entire southern region including Plymouth, Brighton, London and Cardiff.
Schools set to close
Schools across areas hit by snow are expected to close on Thursday.
In Flintshire, Wales, all schools are due to shut. Some are also expected to be shut in Powys, Welshpool and Llanfyllin.
Most schools in the Scottish Highlands closed on Wednesday.
Where wintry showers will hit UK
Health chiefs issue warning
The UK Health Security Agency has a cold-health alert in force for parts of England, which means the health and the social care sector could face higher demand if people suffer health problems caused by cold.
The alert covers the area from south of Birmingham to the Scottish Borders.
Rural parts could be cut off – warning
The Met Office has warned that rural communities could become cut off, particularly in north Wales and northwest Shropshire, and the Peak District and south Pennines, where there are amber warnings.
Amber warnings, which are more serious than yellow, could mean potential power cuts, mobile phone coverage affected and travel disruption.
Gritters set to be out in force
Councils in northern England and Scotland are preparing for the snow. From Cumberland to Derbyshire, local authorities are sending out gritters to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians.
Storm left thousands cut off just two weeks ago
Reminder: It’s just two weeks since Storm Jocelyn brought 97mph winds that caused major travel chaos and left thousands without power.
