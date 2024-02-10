UK weather – live: Met Office warning for snow as passengers face more travel chaos
There are over 400 of flood warnings and alerts in place across Britain
Rail passengers have been left stranded by flooding as more snow, ice and rain makes its way to the UK.
A Yellow weather warning for snow will continue across Scotland on Friday and Saturday with the Met Office urging people to be cautious.
About 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland, on Thursday, while 9cm was recorded in West Yorkshire.
It comes as heavy rain continues to fall across the country triggering hundreds of flood warnings and alerts across Britain.
There are 86 flood warnings and 310 less severe flood alerts in place across England as of 3:30pm on Friday. Meanwhile, in Scotland, there are two flood warnings and one flood alert in place in Dumfries and Galloway. There are also 20 flood alerts in place across Wales.
National Rail said there will be a reduced service between Bristol Parkway and Swindon with trains cancelled, delayed, or diverted until at least the end of the day after flooding blocked the lines.
There was also disruption between Leeds and Harrogate following heavy rain flooding the line and several lines in Scotland have also been affected by the severe weather.
Flood warnings remain in place in England
Warnings south of the border have expired, but there are still 90 flood warnings and 306 alerts in place across England, with nine flood alerts and 10 warnings in Scotland.
Despite the weather warning, train operator ScotRail has confirmed on social media that most services will be running on Saturday, with the exception of routes where there are planned engineering works.
Services have also been affected on the North West Highland line.
Ferry operator Calmac has announced a number of delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather.
Yellow weather warning for snow across north of Scotland
A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued in the north of Scotland.
The warning is in place until 3pm on Saturday and will cover most of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
The Met Office has told residents there could be a small chance of power cuts, and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.
Some rural communities could be cut off and there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Latest weather pictures
Where will see snow over the weekend?
While most of the UK will not be seeing any more wintry showers over the weekend, some spots will still be affected by a yellow weather warning for snow until Saturday afternoon.
Much of the rest of the UK are now being affected by flood warnings and alerts as they deal with the aftermath of melting snow over the weekend.
However, up in Scotland, many areas will still see snow. The areas affected are:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
How to help birds survive in snow
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has issued suggestions to householders on helping birds survive the snow.
Snow is set to continue to fall in Scotland over the weekend and many areas of the UK are still dealing with unmelted snow and ice.
The RSPB advised bird lovers to leave piles of leaves, logs or sticks to provide a natural hideaway for birds, provide high energy food like suet or nuts, and break ice on birdbaths.
Met Office advice for travelling in heavy snow and ice
Many roads across Britain are incredibly icy today, as snow continues to fall across Scotland. Here is the Met Office’s advice for travelling in heavy snow and ice:
- If you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route.
- Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow.
- Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.
- If braking is necessary, pump the brakes don’t slam them on.
- If you get stuck, stay with your car and tie something brightly coloured to your aerial
Weekend weather forecast
Friday Night:
Rain and hill snow persisting across north and east Scotland. Elsewhere, patchy cloudy with some showers or longer spells of rain. Fog patches may develop underneath the clearest spells.
Saturday:
Rain and some snow persisting in the far north, mostly over higher ground. Occasional brighter interludes in the south once any fog clears, with showers, these mostly in the west.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Often cloudy through the period with showers or longer spells of rain. Some bright or sunny intervals developing, most likely on Tuesday. Breezy along the coasts with temperatures around average.
What to expect from weather warnings
In Scotland, a yellow warning for snow came into effect at 12pm on Thursday and will remain in place until 3pm on Friday. The warning covers most of the central belt and parts of the Scottish Borders but also extends north.
Here’s what to expect with the warning, according to the Met Office:
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
Weather warnings in place
Some areas of the UK are set to remain under weather warnings for snow over the first part of the weekend.
A Yellow weather warning for snow will continue across Scotland on Friday and Saturday with the Met Office urging people to be cautious.
It will remain in place until 3pm on Saturday and comes with a probability of power cuts, travel disruption and injuries due to slips on ice.
About 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland, on Thursday, while 9cm was recorded in West Yorkshire.
