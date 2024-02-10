✕ Close Related: Waves crash over runway at Shetland’s Sumburgh airport as 85mph winds batter UK

Rail passengers have been left stranded by flooding as more snow, ice and rain makes its way to the UK.

A Yellow weather warning for snow will continue across Scotland on Friday and Saturday with the Met Office urging people to be cautious.

About 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland, on Thursday, while 9cm was recorded in West Yorkshire.

It comes as heavy rain continues to fall across the country triggering hundreds of flood warnings and alerts across Britain.

There are 86 flood warnings and 310 less severe flood alerts in place across England as of 3:30pm on Friday. Meanwhile, in Scotland, there are two flood warnings and one flood alert in place in Dumfries and Galloway. There are also 20 flood alerts in place across Wales.

National Rail said there will be a reduced service between Bristol Parkway and Swindon with trains cancelled, delayed, or diverted until at least the end of the day after flooding blocked the lines.

There was also disruption between Leeds and Harrogate following heavy rain flooding the line and several lines in Scotland have also been affected by the severe weather.