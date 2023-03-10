Motorists stuck for hours on M62 overnight after heavy snow

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drivers remain stuck on the M62 motorway after more than seven hours in miles-long tailbacks caused by a night of heavy snowfall.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on long stretches of the road running through Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the early hours of Friday morning, with some drivers said to have abandoned their cars.

National Highways said two lanes had been closed between junctions 20 and 22, estimated at one point congestion on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale and Saddleworth stretched to around eight miles.

The agency said there are now at least three-hour delays eastbound between Rochdale and Huddersfield and delays of at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between Huddersfield and Saddleworth, where two lanes remain closed.

Some affected motorists told the BBC strong winds were causing the snow to drift back onto lanes just cleared by National Highways’ snow ploughs.

Some drivers also described other motorists becoming impatient and attempting to drive through the snow on the lanes that had been closed.

At around 5am, one lane of the eastbound M62 was opened, but drivers are still stuck on the M62.

In its latest update, National Highways said there were delays of “at least 3 hours” eastbound between J20 (Rochdale) and J24 (Huddersfield).

“There are delays of at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between J24 and J22,” it said.

Emma Hamilton, 28, who works for the NHS and is from Yorkshire, said she had been stuck for eight hours travelling from Manchester.

She said: “There’s lorries broken down all over the road across all lanes. Drivers are having to work out themselves how to go round them. Sort of bobbing and weaving round them.

“Some lorries have stopped to help other lorries too... I’m trying to get home from the Man United game last night. The traffic was fine on the way there yesterday as there wasn’t as many cars on the road and I set off in good time to allow for the weather.

“I’m just tired and upset at the lack of any direction from authorities. We’ve all sort of been left to it to direct ourselves. We had the gritter pass us once about 3am and they ploughed about three times then too but nothing since. They’ve been up and down westbound a lot though and that side has been moving fine.

“It honestly feels never-ending at this point.”

As temperatures continue to plummet amidst the Arctic blast, areas across the UK have been swept by snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said "significant disruption" is expected in parts of north Wales and an area of northern England stretching from Stoke to Durham.