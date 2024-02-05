Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A blanket of snow is set to fall upon parts of the UK as the Met Office forecasts wintry showers this week as temperatures may plunge as low as -10C.

There are currently three weather warnings in place this week as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to descend upon the country.

Up to 20cm of snow could settle on higher ground as a band of cold air pushes north on Thursday.

A blanket of snow is set to fall upon parts of the UK on Thursday (PA Wire)

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber from 3am Thursday until 3am Friday.

The forecaster said a whole day of snow could lead to some disruption, with power cuts and travel delays possible.

“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.

A warning for rain is in place for Monday 5 February ( Met office)

The Met Office has issued a warning for ice for Tuesday 6 February (Met Office)

It comes as an ice warning has also been issued for Tuesday across parts of Scotland, with wintry showers expected during the early hours of the morning bringing a risk of ice on untreated surfaces along with a slight covering of snow in places, the Met Office said.

Temperatures could drop as low as –10°C in rural parts of Scotland on Wednesday night.

The warning is in from midnight Tuesday until 9am, and will affect Highlands & Eilean Siar, and Orkney & Shetland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “While the early part of this week will see some rain, at times heavy, gradually sinking southwards, there’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

And there is a warning for snow for Thursday 8 February (Met Office)

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge.”

On Monday, a yellow weather warning remains in parts of Scotland until 9pm with a potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, which may result in damage to buildings.

UK five day forecast

Tonight:

Rain moving south across Scotland and affecting Northern Ireland and northern England. Cloudy, windy, but mild further south with patchy drizzle. Clearer with wintry showers and icy patches further north.

Tuesday:

Rain, some heavy, continuing south across England and Wales. Staying mostly dry, but windy in the southeast. Brighter, colder weather developing across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with some wintry showers.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mostly fine, but colder on Wednesday with early frost. Patchy rain far south and wintry showers in north. Rain, with some snow moving north across many areas Thursday and Friday.