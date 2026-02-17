Snow to hit UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set to see snow once again after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning this week.

As much as 15cm of snow could fall in Wales and the West Midlands on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

The snowy, wintry weather could cause travel disruptions, with railways, bus and train services likely to be affected with longer journey times, delays and cancellations, due to the dangerous conditions and icy surfaces on the roads with stranded vehicles and passengers.

The forecaster also warned some rural communities could be cut off and there is a chance of power cuts mobile phone coverage could be affected.

The yellow weather warning is in place from Wednesday at 4pm until Thursday at 4pm. Wales, the West Midlands, parts of Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire are also affected by the warning.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warning issued for snow in the West Midlands and Wales ( Met Office )

Forecasters have said 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate quite widely above 150-200 metres, with perhaps as much as 10-15 cm above 250-300 metres in mid and southeast Wales, as well as Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Some small accumulations of snow, typically less than 2 cm, are possible on lower ground, especially from later Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Strong east to northeasterly winds are also expected to accompany the wet weather.

The national forecasting service has advised drivers to keep themselves and others safe by planning their route and giving themselves extra time to make their journey. Additionally, people are advised to check for road closures, or delays to public transport, and amend plans if necessary.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for rain across the south of England from Wednesday at 6am to Thursday 8am.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across the south of England on Wednesday and Thursday ( Met Office )

Heavy rain across Sussex and Kent all the way to Cornwall could lead to flooding and disruption to travel. But snow is also likely in higher ground over Wednesday night across this region.

As much as 20mm of rain is expected quite widely with a few places near the south coast seeing 20-30 mm and perhaps as much as 50 mm over Dartmoor, according to the Met Office.

Strong winds will accompany the rain and snow and large waves could affect some east-facing coasts, especially along the English Channel.

Here is the forecast for the week:

Today:

A cold and frosty start, but for many it will be a dry and sunny day today. A few wintry showers may affect the far north and North Sea coasts, with cloud and rain reaching the far southwest later.

Tonight:

Cloud and rain across the far southwest extending into southern England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with some snow possible over hills. Mostly dry elsewhere with a frost developing.

Wednesday:

Mostly dry across Scotland and northern England with spells of sunshine. Outbreaks of rain and mainly hill snow elsewhere with southern areas becoming windy with coastal gales. Feeling cold.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rain and snow clearing the south on Thursday leaving a mainly dry and bright day. Turning milder from Friday but with further bands of wet and windy weather moving eastwards.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...