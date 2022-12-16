Dog dies after falling into frozen lake as children seen walking on ice

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog has died after falling through a frozen lake, just days after four boys lost their lives in similar circumstances.

Fire crews rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the animal and as they approached, saw children walking over the same ice the pet had fallen through.

It comes less than a week after a group of boys, all under 12-years-old, died after falling through a frozen lake in Solihull.

The dog fell through the frozen lake (Cleveland Fire and Rescue)

Cleveland Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook on Thursday: “We have just attended an incident involving a dog that has fallen through the ice on Hemlington Lake, whilst in attendance, children were seen trying to walk on the ice, please please pass on the dangers of this.

“Frozen ponds and lakes may be very tempting to walk or play on but please stay well away and do not put yourself or anybody else in danger,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, another dog got into trouble at a popular walking spot in Baggeridge Country Park in Staffordshire.

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Council said: “We can confirm an incident took place at Baggeridge Country Park and offer our sympathies and best wishes to those involved.

“As part of the park’s risk assessment, the lifebuoy rings are regularly checked by the ranger team.

“Sadly, on this occasion, the lifebuoys had been targeted by vandals, who repeatedly think it is acceptable to remove these essential lifesaving aids and put lives at risk.”

Children were also seen on the lake when fire services arrived (Cleveland Fire and Rescue )

Brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, were among the four boys who died in the Babbs Mill lake tragedy, along with their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart, West Midlands Police said.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also lost his life.

The four boys fell into an icy lake in Babbs Mill Park, West Midlands, on Sunday.

Tributes have been flooding in since three of the boys, who have now been named.

Six-year-old Samuel died later on Wednesday after spending days in critical condition.

Police shared an image of the brothers, as well as their cousin, as they officially named the boys as victims of the tragedy on Thursday.

Victims of the Solihull frozen lake tragedy (West Midlands Police)

A statement from parents said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support, it has been overwhelming.”

It added: “We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack’s family at this very sad time, and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve.”

Thomas’ older brother, speaking in tribute, said: “Thomas was such a lively little soul, he had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful. He loved being outside playing with his mates.

“I love you Tom, big bro will take care of the family and I will see you soon. Make sure you keep practising on warzone and get a win, will you?”