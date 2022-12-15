Solihull: Four boys who died after falling into a frozen lake named

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four boys who died after falling into a frozen lake have been officially named.

Brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, both died in the tragedy, as well as their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart, West Midlands Police said.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also lost his life in the incident in Solihull.

The four boy fell into an icy lake in Babbs Mill Park in the area of the West Midlands on Sunday.

Tributes have been flooding in since three of the boys, who have now been named as Finlay, Thomas and Jack, died on Sunday.

Six-year-old Samuel died later on Wednesday after spending days in a critical condition in hospital.

Police shared an image of brothers Finlay and Samuel, as well as their cousin Thomas, as they officially named the boys as victims of the tragedy on Thursday.

Finlay and Samuel Butler, and their cousin Thomas Stewart died in the tragedy (West Midlands Police)

A statement from parents said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances. We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support, it has been overwhelming.”

It added: “We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack’s family at this very sad time, and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve.”

Thomas’ older brother gave a tribute to him and Finlay ahead of the news Samuel had died four days after the tragedy,.

“Thomas was such a lively little soul, he had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful. He loved being outside playing with his mates. I love you Tom, big bro will take care of the family and I will see you soon. Make sure you keep practising on warzone and get a win, will you?” he said.

“Can’t forget about my dinosaur man Fin, he loved dinosaurs so much and always showing me new things he built on Minecraft and all the new stuff he learnt on it. Gonna miss you little man.”

Superintendant Rich Harris from West Midlands Police said: “This is a tragedy beyond words and a grief that is unimaginable for the families and friends of the boys.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming, not just for the bereaved families, but also for the emergency services, for which we are extremely grateful.

“Our officers will remain in the area in the coming days. Please come and speak to us if you need to.”