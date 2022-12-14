Tyrone Mings says Aston Villa players feel ‘pain’ after Solihull lake deaths

England football star Tyrone Mings has visited the makeshift memorial to three boys who died after being pulled from an ice-covered lake at the weekend, saying “we feel that pain”.

Mings and fellow Aston Villa player and club captain John McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes next to Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, following the deaths of the boys aged eight, 10, and 11.

“We thought it was important to come down here and show our respect,” Mings told reporters at the scene.

