Solihull: Locals hold vigil in Kingshurst for boys of Babbs Mill lake tragedy

Locals in Solihull held a poignant vigil for three boys who died after falling into a frozen lake on Sunday, 11 December.

A crowd gathered at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, where the incident happened, on Monday night, to lay flowers and tributes.

Searches would continue into Tuesday but there have been no further reports of missing people, police said.

A six-year-old boy who was also rescued is in critical condition in hospital.

Earlier in the day, firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service’s Sheldon Red Watch lay a floral tribute as members of the public applauded.

