Police appeal for dashcam footage over Snowdonia crash that killed four boys
Teenagers Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris are believed to have died on their way to a camping trip on Sunday
Snowdonia search underway for four missing teenage boys
Police investigating the crash that left four teenagers dead after they came off a windy road in North Wales have launched an appeal for dashcam footage.
Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, were believed to be on their way to Snowdonia for a camping trip on Sunday when the Ford Fiesta they were in careered off the A4085 in Garreg and plunged into a water-filled ditch.
After the alarm was raised by family members, a major search operation was launched - but the teenagers remained undiscovered for two days until a binman spotted the overturned vehicle from his refuse truck on Tuesday.
The news sent shockwaves through the market town of Shrewsbury where the teenagers were all studying for their A-Levels at Shrewsbury College. Many students paid their respects on Wednesday by lighting candles at a special memorial event at Shrewsbury Abbey.
North Wales Police is now appealing for the public’s help as it investigates the boys’ deaths and is asking anyone with information to contact them.
The force said it especially needs dashcam footage from those who were travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday and 10am on Tuesday.
Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.
“A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.
“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.
“We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.”
Police added that, as is normal procedure when it comes to collisions, the highways department has placed signage and cones at the site of the crash.
The force urged anybody who may have information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat quoting reference number 23001169854.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies