The friend of one of four teenagers killed in a car crash in North Wales escaped the tragedy after pulling out of the camping trip at the last minute, it has emerged.

Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, were believed to be on their way to Snowdonia when the Ford Fiesta they were in careered off the A4085 in Garreg and plunged into a water-filled ditch.

They remained undiscovered for two days until a binman spotted the overturned vehicle from his refuse truck.

The news sent shockwaves through the market town of Shrewsbury where the teenagers were all studying for their A-Levels at Shrewsbury College. Many students paid their respects on Wednesday by lighting candles at a special memorial event at Shrewsbury Abbey.

Among those in mourning will be the 19-year-old friend of Hugo who was set to join the four teenagers on the trip, according to a co-worker of the 18-year-old.

Mimi Ropotka, who worked with Hugo at Pret a Manger, told The Daily Telegraph how the friend had chosen to go on a different camping holiday at the last minute.

Speaking about the unnamed teenager, she said he was in a “really bad way”, adding: “He can’t believe he has lost his friend so suddenly and tragically.”

On Wednesday, the Pret a Manger coffee shop closed out of respect for the teenagers. Ms Ropotka said: “We are devastated by Hugo’s death. He was just an amazing person.”

Harvey also worked in the town centre, doing part-time shifts in the kitchen at Dough and Oil pizza restaurant. It also closed yesterday, with bosses releasing a picture and a tribute to the “funny, gentle and bright” student.

They also revealed how he had wanted to open a bakery, following in the footsteps of his mother, Crystal, who runs a cupcake shop in the town. His mother has this week said she was living “in a nightmare”.

The teenagers were last seen on Sunday lunchtime and were believed to have been travelling on the A4085 from Harlech towards the mountains of the Snowdonia National Park when they crashed near the village of Garreg.

One of the last people to have seen them was from a shopkeeper in a Premier Foods shop in Harlech, who told reporters the teenagers appeared to be “happy, laughing and joking around” before they headed toward Snowdonia.

Candles were lit in Shrewsbury Abbey yesterday in remembrance of the teenagers (PA)

However, the alarm was later raised after family members said they had not heard from the teenagers, and a major search was launched by North Wales Police, before the car was discovered on Tuesday.

Last night, police teams continued to search the area, with help from an underwater team, for clues over how the car left the road, which reopened last night.

Supt Owain Llewellyn said: “Our thoughts remain with the families at this extremely difficult time and I would like to thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.”