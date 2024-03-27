Warning young people are turning to porn to learn about sexual health

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Young people are being exposed to “unacceptable risk of harm” when turning to porn and social media to learn about sexual health, MPs have warned.

The Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee said sex education in schools was failing children due to an “absence of authoritative advice” as they turned to unconventional methods.

It comes after there were 392,453 diagnoses of new STIs in England in 2022 - more than 1,000 every day and an increase of 23.8 per cent compared with 2021, according to recent figures.

Chair of the committee Caroline Nokes said: “There is compelling evidence that Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) in schools is inadequate, including in relation to contraception and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“Nearly half of children say education in this area is so poor they rely on finding information for themselves online. This exposes children to an unacceptable risk of harm.”

The Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee said sex education in schools was failing children due to an ‘absence of authoritative advice’ (PA Wire)

Some 82,592 cases of gonorrhoea were diagnosed in 2022, the highest since records began in 1918, with young people most affected, while syphilis cases reached a peak not seen since 1948, with 8,692 diagnoses.

There were 199,233 cases of chlamydia diagnosed in 2022, a 24 per cent rise from the previous year. Around a third of these were among people aged 15 to 24.

The senior Tory MP added: “In 2019, the government committed to delivering a strategy on improving the nation’s sexual health. It is unacceptable that five years later no progress has been made.”

The committee said ministers need to launch a public information campaign on safe sex - with a particular focus on STI prevention among young people.

It also called on the government to do more to increase uptake of the HPV vaccine, which helps protect against cervical cancer, as it said it was a “tragedy” so many were missing out.