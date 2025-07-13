Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The pilots of a plane that crashed in a “fireball” waved at children shortly before the collision, a witness has said.

Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane” at Southend Airport and that they remain on the scene of the “serious incident”.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site.

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife, said he saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”.

Mr Johnson, from Billericay, said: “We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us.

“The aircraft then turned 180 degrees to face its take-off, departure, powered up, rolled down the runway.

“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head first into the ground.

For the latest updates on the aircraft crash at Southend Airport - click here to visit our blog

open image in gallery Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the airport at 3.58pm ( Getty Images )

“There was a big fireball. Obviously, everybody was in shock in terms of witnessing it.

As a precaution because of their proximity to the incident, police said they evacuated the Rochford Hundred Golf Club.

A bartender at the golf club, which is next door to the airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.

James Philpott told the BBC: “I was just basically in a hut like in the middle of the course and I didn’t even see any plane go down or anything and I just felt like a big heat wave come through and I looked up and there was just a massive fireball basically 100 foot in the sky.

open image in gallery Southend Airport confirmed the serious incident involved a general aviation aircraft ( Getty Images )

“It was more the heat really just kind of hit me as I was sitting there, just like, feel like I’m baking.”

He continued: “I think everyone was just quite shocked to be honest. People were sort of running towards it to see if anyone was injured or anything.”

Mr Philpott said he and others were collected from the course and taken back to the clubhouse where they remain now at a “safe distance” with the club closed.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said her “thoughts are with all those involved” in the crash and she is “receiving regular updates”.

In a post on X, she said: “The emergency services are on scene and are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.”

In a statement, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Southend Airport today at 3.58pm.

open image in gallery The Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said her ‘thoughts are with all those involved’ in the crash and she was ‘receiving regular updates’ ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

“Crews from Southend (two), Rayleigh Weir and Basildon (two), along with off road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford attended.

“We are continuing to work at the scene with our emergency services and aviation partners.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been sent to the incident.

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

Southend Airport said in a statement: “We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft.

“We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible.”

Essex Police said they remain on the scene alongside fire and ambulance services.