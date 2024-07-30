Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Home secretary visits Southport stabbing attack scene as six children in critical condition

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 30 July 2024 10:49
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch live as home secretary Yvette Cooper visits the scene of a stabbing attack in Southport on Tuesday, 30 July, as six children remain in critical condition.

Two children were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop on Hart Street, which left a further nine children injured.

Two adults also remain critically ill in hospital with knife injuries after “bravely” trying to protect the young victims.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks was detained by armed police.

Officers have seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related.

The motive is currently unclear and the teenager remains in custody, Merseyside Police said.

Reacting to the attack, Southport MP Patrick Hurley said: “The town is in mourning, the town is in shock this morning. The incident that took place yesterday was uniquely horrific.

“Southport’s a quiet seaside, coastal town. This has just sent shockwaves through the whole community.

“It’s a very small town, Southport, and a lot of families across the area will be impacted directly.

“I think at this stage we need to just reach out, make sure that there’s a level of community healing going on and make sure we give voice to the solidarity that people need right now.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in