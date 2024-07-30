Watch live: Home secretary visits Southport stabbing attack scene as six children in critical condition
Watch live as home secretary Yvette Cooper visits the scene of a stabbing attack in Southport on Tuesday, 30 July, as six children remain in critical condition.
Two children were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop on Hart Street, which left a further nine children injured.
Two adults also remain critically ill in hospital with knife injuries after “bravely” trying to protect the young victims.
A 17-year-old boy from Banks was detained by armed police.
Officers have seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related.
The motive is currently unclear and the teenager remains in custody, Merseyside Police said.
Reacting to the attack, Southport MP Patrick Hurley said: “The town is in mourning, the town is in shock this morning. The incident that took place yesterday was uniquely horrific.
“Southport’s a quiet seaside, coastal town. This has just sent shockwaves through the whole community.
“It’s a very small town, Southport, and a lot of families across the area will be impacted directly.
“I think at this stage we need to just reach out, make sure that there’s a level of community healing going on and make sure we give voice to the solidarity that people need right now.”
