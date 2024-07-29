Video: Police at scene of Southport stabbings as children among injured

A huge emergency service response is in place after eight people, including children, have been stabbed in a major incident in Southport.

Armed police, the ambulance service, and air ambulances were called to Hart Street on Monday (29 July) at around 11.50am.

Armed officers detained a man and seized a knife after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a property.

Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area around the street.