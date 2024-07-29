Watch: Southport stabbing police press conference in full

Two children have died and six are in a critical condition following a “horror movie” knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.

Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested and is set to be questioned following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am on Monday 29 July.

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy said as well as the two children who died, nine children were injured in the “ferocious” attack and two adults are also in a critical condition.

Ms Kennedy said the force believe the adults were injured while “bravely” trying to protect the children.