The family of missing Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in his US fraud trial have paid tribute to their “much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend” after he was struck by a car as he ran along a rural Cambridgeshire road.

The family of Stephen Chamberlain, 52, issued an emotional tribute following his death after being hit by a car in Stretham, Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

His family said: “Steve was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

“He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible.

“He made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He will be deeply missed but forever in the hearts of his loved ones.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a pedestrian and a blue Vauxhall Corsa on the A1123 Newmarket Road in Stretham.

Stephen Chamberlain was struck on Newmarket Road in Stretham. ( Google Maps )

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Haddenham, remained at the scene by the Great River Ouse and is assisting with enquiries.

Stephen Chamberlain, Autonomy‘s former vice president of finance, who worked alongside chief executive Mr Lynch, was killed after being hit by a vehicle while out running his lawyer, Gary Lincenberg said.

Paying tribute Mr Lincenberg said: “He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

“Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family.”

Mr Chamberlain faced the same charges of fraud and conspiracy as his former boss for allegedly scheming to inflate the company’s value before it was sold.

Mr Lynch negotiated an 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale of Autonomy to Silicon Valley pioneer Hewlett Packard (HP), which generated a more than 800 million US dollar windfall for him.

The Bayesian sunk on Monday morning ( EPA )

But the sale also kicked off a 13-year legal saga. Both the men were acquitted of all 15 charges by a jury in San Francisco in June. They faced more than 20 years in US prison if convicted of the fraud and conspiracy allegations.

The tributes came as the search for Mr Lynch and his daughter resumed after his luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the search area off the Sicilian coast ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

They are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch is one of six missing tourists (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Four of the missing passengers are British and two are American.

The BBC reported that Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo were among the six missing.

Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer (Hiscox/PA) ( PA Media )

Divers loaded a rescue dinghy at the port of Porticello, near Palermo, as the search resumed on Tuesday morning.

Italy’s fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said inspections of the wreck on Monday were “unsuccessful” due to furniture obstructing passages.

This UGC picture taken on August 18, 2024 and released as a courtesy by Fabio la Bianca ( BAIA Santa Nicolicchia/AFP via G )

The ship was moored around half-a-mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at about 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm.

Civil protection officials believe the yacht was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout.

Fifteen of the 22 passengers and crew onboard – including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares – were rescued after escaping onto a lifeboat.

One body, reportedly belonging to the ship’s chef, was recovered at the scene.