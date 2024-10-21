Storm Ashley latest: Flights cancelled and River Severn bursts banks as UK on high alert over flood warnings
Met Office weather warning remains in force on Monday morning after Scotland pummelled with 111mph gusts
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Storm Ashley has brought travel chaos and cut power to thousands as it pummelled parts of the UK with hurricane-force winds and torrential rain.
Dozens of flights were cancelled and diverted at airports including Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow, while debris and uprooted trees caused havoc on parts of the rail network.
Around 100 flood warnings were in place across Scotland, England and Wales late on Sunday night as the River Severn burst its banks, submerging the town of Worcester.
Power was cut to more than 10,000 customers in Northern Ireland, where the Met Office had issued one of two amber alerts for winds it said would likely cause injuries and pose a danger to life.
As the storm passed over the Scottish Highlands on Sunday night, average wind speeds hit 85mph with gusts of at least 111mph provisionally recorded at the summit of Cairn Gorm.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in force for much of Scotland until 9am on Monday, with the Met Office cautioning “fallen debris and trees” could affect commuters.
Scenes likened to ‘power washer’ as torrential rains pummel Ireland
Footage reportedly taken in Belmullet in Ireland’s County Mayo show torrential rain likened to a power washer.
Nearly 50 flood warnings and 10 alerts in place in Scotland
Flooding is expected in 47 locations in Scotland, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has warned, with a further 10 lesser flood alerts in place in locations where flooding is possible.
Nearly 20 of the flood warnings are in the Western Isles, while eight are in Orkney and 14 are in Dumfries and Galloway, as Storm Ashley continues to bring powerful winds and rain.
Pictured: Flood defences in place along River Severn
Stormy tides shown in footage of Irish ferry
Eight flood warnings and 12 alerts in Wales
Natural Resources Wales has warned that flooding is expected in eight areas of the country, with lesser alerts issued – meaning flooding is possible – in a further 12 locations.
In Scotland, 47 flood warnings and a further 10 alerts have been issued, while England’s Environment Agency has issued 45 flood warnings and 96 alerts.
That brings the total across the three countries to 100 flood warnings and a further 118 alerts.
Hurricane-force winds and gusts of 111mph in Scottish Highlands
Hurricane-force winds have been recorded in the Scottish Highlands, with gusts of up to 111mph at the summit of Cairn Gorm and 109mph at the peak of Aonach Mor, according to the Met Office.
Average wind speeds hit a hurricane-force 85mph at the observation station at Bealach Na Ba, near Applecross, and 81mph at Cairn Gorm.
Fire sparked after Storm Ashley brings down electrical cables
Cork City Fire Brigade have shared footage of a fire sparked during Storm Ashley, as powerful winds brought down trees and electrical cables.
Giant moon replica installed on water in Somerset town deflates in ‘extreme weather’
A giant replica of the moon installed on a historic waterway in a Somerset town has deflated in the “extreme” winds brought by Storm Ashley.
The ‘Fallen Moon’ installation by Bristol-based artist Luke Jerram had “captivated” visitors and drawn more than 10,000 visitors to Bridgwater Docks since being unveiled on Tuesday, Bridgwater Town Council said.
But having “clearly brought joy and astonishment to so many” in the days since opening, the council lamented on Sunday that the installation may have been brought to an untimely end.
You can read more in this report:
Giant moon replica installed at Bridgwater deflates in ‘extreme weather’
Installation by artist Luke Jerram has ‘brought joy and astonishment’ in recent days, drawing 10,000 visitors to Bridgwater Docks
Car pictured carried away by high tides in Northern Ireland
A car appears to have been picked up by high tides on the coast in County Down.
Report of tree falling on overhead train line near Port Glasgow
Network Rail Scotland has responded to multiple instances of debris blown onto overhead railway lines in western Scotland.
Its engineers were called to reports of a tree on the overhead wires between Bishopton and Port Glasgow, after earlier working to remove debris on the overhead wires at Troon on the Glasgow Central to Ayr line.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments