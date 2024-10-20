Watch: Planes landing at Heathrow Airport face wrath of Storm Ashley’s 80mph winds

Planes at Heathrow Airport have been seen getting blown around by the 80mph winds of Storm Ashley this morning (20 October).

A number of flights from the like of BA and Virgin Atlantic were seen by Big Jet TV making their approach, sometimes sideways, before struggling to touch down in the bluster.

Storm Ashley is “likely” to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has said, with weather warnings issued across the UK.

The storm is the first named storm of the year.