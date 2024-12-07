Storm Darragh latest: Millions told to stay at home amid rare red ‘danger to life’ Met Office weather warning
Flights from Belfast and Cardiff have been cancelled due to Storm Darragh’s severe winds
Around 3 million people in Wales and southwest England have been warned by the government to stay indoors with Storm Darragh making landfall on Saturday morning.
A mass message warned people of a “danger to life” risk as a result of “flying debris, falling trees and large waves around coastal areas”. It was the largest use of the warning system yet, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to “stay indoors if you can”.
The “severe alert” made a siren noise for around 10 seconds to warn people within the area set to be worst affected by Storm Darragh.
Life-threatening winds are expected to hit Wales and parts of southwestern England in the red weather warning area on Saturday, with forecasters warning of significant disruption to travel and damage to buildings.
A yellow warning for rain will also be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales until 12pm on Saturday, while two amber alerts for wind are in force across the west of the country.
Ferries cancelled across Irish Sea and in the Western Isles of Scotland
On the Irish Sea, all sailings on P&O Ferries between Cairnryan and Larne are cancelled today.
Stena Line between Cairnryan and Belfast is cancelled until early evening. No Holyhead-Dublin or Fishguard-Rosslare ferries will operate all day on Stena Line. It’s a similar picture on Irish Ferries between Pembroke and Rosslare.
Cancellations on Caledonian MacBrayne ferries serving the Western Isles of Scotland are affecting Arran, Islay, Lewis, Mull and other islands. Many CalMac ferries are cancelled all day today.
Aborted landings at Heathrow spotted as Big Jet TV returns for Storm Darragh
Several shaky landings have been captured on camera as pilots attempt to touchdown in Heathrow amid Storm Darragh.
Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.
Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, has been frequently heard shouting “bosh” as the aircraft touch down, praising the pilots’ skills.
Trees sent crashing down in high winds in Somerset
Huge trees were sent crashing on top of houses in Burnham-on-Sea as residents woke up to observe the damage wreaked by Storm Darragh overnight.
Trees fell on Rectory Road in the coastal town as the National Grid says around 4,684 people have lost power in Somerset.
Nearly 110mph winds expected on summit of Mount Snowden
Mountain climbers may want to take the day off with wind speeds of nearly 110mph expected on the top of Mount Snowdon.
The Met Office predicts 105mph into the evening on the Snowdon Summit as the UK braces for the impact of Storm Darragh.
Gusts of 93mph have already been recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales, with 92mph in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula.
Winds in other parts of Wales topped 80mph, while gusts of up to 77mph were recorded in Northern Ireland and south-west England, the forecaster said.
Storm chasers document destruction across Devon
UK weather chasers have filmed themselves driving in dangerous conditions as trees fall down and huge waves crash into coastal areas across the south west.
The Met Office issued the red weather warning – the most serious type – on Friday for wind, meaning dangerous weather is expected and people are urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.
The warning, which has led to the cancellation of events including Christmas attractions, is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.
The Met Office warned of “damaging winds” with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of West and South Wales.
Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning.
The Merseyside derby is off due to the impact of Storm Darragh
Saturday’s Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park has been postponed.
Merseyside Police have warned against any non-essential travel in the region on Saturday, with an amber weather alert in place.
Power knocked out for thousands as Storm Darragh strikes
Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales were left without power as they braced for the storm’s impact.
As of 5am, National Grid reported more than 12,600 premises had lost power in the Midlands and south-west and more than 20,000 homes had been disconnected in Wales.
A note on the Northern Ireland Electricity Network’s website said the authority was unable to provide estimated restoration times.
“Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time,” it read.
“We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible.”
Business Secretary describes the storm as a “challenging situation”.
Around three million homes have received an emergency alert on their mobile phones as Storm Darragh hits the UK, Jonathan Reynolds said.
Speaking to Sky News, the Business Secretary described the storm as a “challenging situation”.
He added: “About three million homes will have had the emergency alert system to their mobile phone. I would just encourage anyone who has had that to follow the advice.”
National Grid is responding to the 20,000 homes without power, Mr Reynolds said, adding staff “will be on standby for any further challenges throughout the rest of the day”.
He added: “Where you can, stay inside, don’t put yourself at risk, and just follow the advice at all times.”
Met Office offers satellite view of Storm Darragh
The Met Office has offered a satellite view of Storm Darragh as it warned millions of people to stay indoors with their rare red alert.
The red alert lasts until 11am today with people on the Welsh coast told to expect:
- Danger to life due to flying debris and falling trees
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
Weather enthusiast catches moment Storm Darragh strikes in timelapse
A man living in Irlam in the north west captured the moment Storm Darragh changed the wind direction as it made landfall in England this morning.
KD Bradshaw, living in Irlam, near Manchester told The Independent: “I’m going to be staying indoors today. The wind is not too bad at the moment but it is expected to get worse.
“Fortunately I’m outside the amber warning... for the moment.”
